Computer/gaming chair options around $100-200

Looking for a new chair. Can spend around $100-200, so expensive stuff like Herman Miller or Steelcase are not options. Will be used for all kinds of computer tasks and I often sit for hours on end at my PC. I'm considering a mesh based chair because it can get fairly hot in the summer so airflow seems nice.
Any good recommendations?
The FlexFi Hyken Mesh seems to be a popular choice for a cheap mesh chair. Is it even worth considering? I can try it and return it locally if it doesn't work out which has me considering it. Most other things I'll have to buy online without trying it and with no free return option. So if there is a better brand from a store with a good return policy I'd be interested.
