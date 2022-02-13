Computer froze.

Not really sure where to put this.

A few minutes ago, my computer froze while I was trying to watch a YouTube video. I had to turn the monitor on and off, then go to a different window to get my screen to unfreeze again. This happened a couple of weeks ago, too.

How do I fix this?
 
You need to start diagnosing what happened.

If you are using windows I would suggest checking the event viewer (windows key and type 'event viewer') at about the time it happened. See any critical red exclamation marks.

You can use that information to search up solutions or post that information here.
 
