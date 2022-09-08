Computer crashes after new PSU

Hi! I'm guessing the answer is obvious: faulty PSU, but I'll ask just in case.



I upgraded my PSU yesterday to a beQuiet Straight Power 11 (850w), in preparation for other updates. Previous PSU (BitFenix 650w) has been working fine with the current setup for around a year. Didn't change anything else.



The computer runs fine for maybe ~4 hours, then the it just kind of dies. Monitor says no sources available, audio stops etc. The fans in the computer are still running. Pressing the power button, or even holding it down for 10 seconds, doesn't have any effect. To shut it down, I had to flip the PSU switch. This has happened twice so far.



Is it a bad PSU?



And secondarily, is this sort of crash potentially harmful to the components? I'd like to reconnect everything between the PSU/mobo and try again, but if it's risky, maybe it's not worth it.



The rest of the system is: EVGA GTX 1080, Asus Prime b550-plus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600x, Fractal Define r5, 16gb DDR4 (ripjaws something). Running windows 10



Thanks!