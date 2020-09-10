Computer boots to Windows, no video signal

Last night I turned my system off as normal. Asus Strix x570, R5 something, gigabyte 970 video card. She's been rock solid for months.





This morning I get up to remote teach (college professor, remote class day) and the computer boots but the monitor keeps telling me there's no video signal. I can type my PIN and get into Windows and navigate by keyboard to confirm mostly everything is working, but no video signal.



I try booting to bios, no video signal. Board codes are coming up fine.



The led panel on the side of the video card is on, as are the fans. Monitor runs fine from my MacBook.



Is there a quick and easy way to tell if it's my card or the psu? I don't have the money to spend swapping parts around. Also if you have any other suggestions I'd be glad to entertain them.