Compute-In-Memory APU Achieves GPU-Class AI Performance at a Fraction of the Energy Cost

""Cornell's independent validation confirms what we've long believed—compute-in-memory has the potential to disrupt the $100 billion AI inference market," said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. "The APU delivers GPU-class performance at a fraction of the energy cost, thanks to its highly efficient memory-centric architecture."

Published on ACM and presented at the Micro '25 conference, the paper by the Cornell research team titled "Characterizing and Optimizing Realistic Workloads on a Commercial Compute-in-SRAM Device," represents one of the first comprehensive evaluations of a commercial compute-in-memory device under realistic workloads. The Cornell-led team benchmarked the GSI Gemini-I APU against established CPUs and GPUs, focusing on retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) tasks over datasets ranging from 10 GB to 200 GB.

The researchers' findings point to significant opportunities for GSI Technology as customers increasingly require performance-per-watt gains across various industries, including Edge AI for power-constrained robotics, drones, and IoT devices, as well as defense and aerospace applications where the APU can deliver high performance in environments with strict energy and cooling constraints.

Mr. Shu continued, "This tremendous work by Cornell highlights CIM advantages using the Gemini-I silicon. Our recently released second-generation APU silicon, Gemini-II, can deliver roughly 10x faster throughput and even lower latency for memory-intensive AI workloads, while further improving energy efficiency. Looking ahead, Plato represents the next step forward, offering even greater compute capability at lower power for embedded edge applications. The APU's unique combination of speed, efficiency, and programmability positions us to unlock high-growth opportunities across edge AI, data centers, defense, and other markets where energy efficiency is a critical strategic advantage."

The Cornell study also introduced a new analytical framework for general-purpose compute-in-memory devices, providing optimization principles that strengthen the APU's position as a scalable platform for developers and system integrators. A copy of the publication can be found on the GSI website at gsitechnology.com/characterizing-and-optimizing-realistic-workloads-on-a-commercial-compute-in-sram-device/."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342054/...-performance-at-a-fraction-of-the-energy-cost
 
