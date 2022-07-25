Shaharhada
What the meaning of "compromise server"?
"The goal of malvertising is to make users click on a malicious ad. To do that, cybercriminals buy ad spaces on trustworthy and reliable websites, then post supposedly legitimate advertising. Alternatively, there can be a piece of code deep within a website that leads users to malicious and compromised servers."
I am not English Native person, so I need help.
Thanks to who that help me.
from:
https://clario.co/blog/what-is-malvertising/
