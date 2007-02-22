Completely Smoking ZMAXDP $174 + ship, 2 for $326 shipped ($163 ea)

Link
Edit: $144.90 per unit, if you buy 2+. Shipping is ~ $18/unit.
1 Unit: $191
2 units: $326 or ~ $163/unit.
PRICE DROP!
$140.75 + ship, or $115 ea if you buy 2.
Shipped, for 2 it's $265.86 or $132.80 ea!
Update: $255.86 or sub $130 each, SHIPPED with google checkout.
Edit: $144.90 per unit, if you buy 2+. Shipping is ~ $18/unit.
1 Unit: $191
2 units: $326 or ~ $163/unit.
PRICE DROP!
$140.75 + ship, or $115 ea if you buy 2.
Shipped, for 2 it's $265.86 or $132.80 ea!
Update: $255.86 or sub $130 each, SHIPPED with google checkout.