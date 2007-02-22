Completely Smoking ZMAXDP $174 + ship, 2 for $326 shipped ($163 ea)

Edit: $144.90 per unit, if you buy 2+. Shipping is ~ $18/unit.

1 Unit: $191
2 units: $326 or ~ $163/unit.

PRICE DROP!

$140.75 + ship, or $115 ea if you buy 2.

Shipped, for 2 it's $265.86 or $132.80 ea!

Update: $255.86 or sub $130 each, SHIPPED with google checkout.
 
To put it this way, probably one of the few, if only dual CPU SFF system out there. Set this up with 2 Opty's and this could be a nice piece of work for 3d animation and such.
 
i think these are all the red stock. i believe the black stock has been completely depleted. i-will has already discontinued this series and its successor zmaxd2. there were only a few thousand made overall. :D.
 
These should be great for servers that don't need NUMA or > 4G ram :)

I'm tempted to pick up a couple....I have one I love.

The neat-o-est thing is the mini-pci slot in the bottom and e-sata built in the back!
 
Where else can you get a sff that you can put 4 cores in for $500'ish with motherboard/case/ps/pc all included ?

Boy you guys are picky :)

They are cheap too!

Price dropped to $115 ea when you buy 2!
 
It is a killer deal. Good grief people, use it for a server. Just because it might not be a great gaming deal doesn't mean it's not an awesome deal. 4 cores in a SFF box? Hawt.
 
the $140 price is TEMPTING.

But man they can't move these for the life of them.... geeks.com has a ton of them too and can't move them.
 
I was thinking of buying 1 from compgeeks, before @ $239.

I now can buy 2 for roughly the same price.

I jumped on 2.

Now I need 2 265's, 1 per box. Later I'll throw both in 1 box & buy 2 more dc's as budget permits :)
 
i have the black one and it's loud. it's close to 60dB at load and 40-50dB idle unless you physically crack open the PSU and turn down the fan controller. don't use it now (it's 4sale if people want it).

so unless you have HE's in there, it's very hot. i had a pair of 270's in there non HE.

robstar, where did you come up with that price? $500 might buy you a pair of dualcores but this case AND dualcore AND RAM AND video card? g'luck =).
 
If you read my post I said case/powersupply/motherboard/cpu's. I never said ram or video card, but t hose are quite easy to upgrade.

2 265's is about $360. This would add $130'ish or so. That is about $500.

You are not (or shouldn't) buy a gaming card for this machine, as it is AGP. A low end pci or agp will just do fine for a server. I have a buttload of old pci & agp cards laying around (I imagine most people have one or the other from upgrades).

Memory should be not too much more expensive than regular pc3200. Especially pc2100 reg ecc ddr should be quite cheap. Throw in an old disk, and you have a server or crunching box.
 
Does the board in this support EE's? I've seen a few EE's here and there on fleaBay the last few weeks.
 
I got one of these from Geeks a while back.. they doo make great little servers, but they are loud! I threw some 246's in mine and run a couple VMs on it.. I might just have to pick up 1 or 2 more.. I would really love to get a zmaxd2 though...
 
Anyone know where there is a complete list of CPU compatibility for this?

The site doesn't mention support for dual-core but, people are running them. The closest thing to a chart I found was this site: http://www.avadirect.com/product_details_configurator.asp?PRID=4574

You have several options to select when you build it.

Would this use the "nForce Professional" drivers or the "nForce 3" drivers? There is no option for nForce 3 Professional and I hate assuming.

thx
 
I have 4 of these. They are great little folding boxen. One of them I have a pair of 270's in. You need to flash to the latest bios to get them to them to the ability to run DC. I'm ordering another 2 of them for folding. Now to find some cheap processors as I already have a buttload of ram for them.
 
