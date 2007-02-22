Completely Smoking ZMAXDP $174 + ship, 2 for $326 shipped ($163 ea)

JediFonger said: i have the black one and it's loud. it's close to 60dB at load and 40-50dB idle unless you physically crack open the PSU and turn down the fan controller. don't use it now (it's 4sale if people want it).



so unless you have HE's in there, it's very hot. i had a pair of 270's in there non HE.



robstar, where did you come up with that price? $500 might buy you a pair of dualcores but this case AND dualcore AND RAM AND video card? g'luck =). Click to expand...

If you read my post I said case/powersupply/motherboard/cpu's. I never said ram or video card, but t hose are quite easy to upgrade.2 265's is about $360. This would add $130'ish or so. That is about $500.You are not (or shouldn't) buy a gaming card for this machine, as it is AGP. A low end pci or agp will just do fine for a server. I have a buttload of old pci & agp cards laying around (I imagine most people have one or the other from upgrades).Memory should be not too much more expensive than regular pc3200. Especially pc2100 reg ecc ddr should be quite cheap. Throw in an old disk, and you have a server or crunching box.