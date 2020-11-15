Completely Baffled on new build. Can CPUs be brand locked?

Last year I bought a Dell G5 with an i5, added 64GB Ram, added 1TB NVME, came with a 2070 super.

Has been a beastly machine.



Recently I snagged a 3070 SE. It popped in and actually ran well in the rig but always seemed to have about a 10% lower performance stats vs similar systems I attributed that to it only having a 460w PSU. Seemed logical. Went to upgrade the PSU, discovered is proprietary (long and skinny).. so I got a new case and PSU. Then discovered the motherboard is proprietary. It has custom power connectors that aren't even close to ATX standard. So I got a new Mobo. While removing the old CPU/HSF I discovered the rear bracket of the HSF is build into the god damn case, so I ordered a new HSF.



So the only stock part left from the old G5 rig is the CPU (i5-9400).

I originally tired to setup an MSI Mortar motherboard and everything worked fine during setup, windows installed to NVME drive, and during first boot it froze. Tried 2 different NVME drives, and 4 sata ports. All froze at the same place. Contacted MSI for support and tested a few things, upgrade BIOS, test stripped down, and they recommended RMA. I just returned the board to amazon.



Just went to microcenter an hour ago and picked up a new higher end Gigabyte board and a higher wattage PSU, and a new stick of RAM for testing. Built the rig, installed windows, and it froze in the same god damn place! I dont even understand how that is possible unless the CPU has some sort of brand lock built in... Seems suspicious as hell but its literally the only piece that I havent replaced. I have tried every combo of RAM, Hard drives, AHCI,RAID, Legacy/UEFI/CMS available on both boards and everything freezes at the windows install.



I have no way to check a log to even see whats happening.

Any theories here?



Full Build details.

i5-9400

64GB (4x16GB) GSkill Ageis

Scythe Ninja 5

Thermaltake V21 cube case

Inland 1TB professional NVME

500GB Samsung SSD

512 Toshiba NVME

Windows 10 Pro x64 (Retail, new from MS website ISO)