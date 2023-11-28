[COMPLETED] Looking for a closet cleanout deal (upgrade from i7 950-Ti550) [/COMPLETED]

Final update Post #9

I'm on a shoestring -1 budget and looking to upgrade my office computer that my wife would deem "Good enough"... Anyone have any older hardware they want to unload?

I'm only looking to upgrade the main guts as a minor step up. I used to use it for gaming like Fear and Quake 3 arena... I haven't gamed in 10 years... so it's a non issue.

My existing system is a P6X58D Premium, I've acquired 16GB of ram over the years... but not required.

The system is mostly used for graphics creating (Kodi / Media library needs like clearart, background removal etc.) and the thing I'm missing is the AVX extensions for some of the apps I use (Topaz). My laptop supports it, but I really need my office machine to be more useful instead of leaning on my laptop which I don't have use during office hours (I work remote).

So I'm looking for some charity if there is any to be had... if anyone has any hardware they want to unload for dirt cheap, closet cleanout, or just plain.... my god how can one still be using an i7 950???

I'd be interested in what you are willing to sell. Clearly I would cover cost / shipping. Just looking for something to nudge me along until it's time to do a real upgrade in a year or so.

I guess the minimum would be some type of CPU/stock cooler, RAM for that board, less but better than ti550. I have a 750W supply and it is in good shape.

Private message is fine if need be.

Heatware: Kittmaster

If nothing comes about, life will carry on, so I'll say thanks in advance if anyone help me out and I can swing it without getting a divorce during Xmas time.

Chris
 
What about a xeon X5680 or x5675? They're cheap on eBay. And they're 6 core with HT. They worked on a wide variety of x58 boards too, often times even when it wasn't in the support list for the board. You certainly won't get modern architecture but the x5675 I bought extended an x58 system I was given with an i7 950 for 3-4 more years after I bought my house and didn't have the cash for a PC

I think I have an older mother board with a 4th Gen (i5 I think) CPU and some RAM laying around if you're interested. Pm me if you're interested and I'll double check.

Edit*** it's only a 2nd gen Intel i5 2400. So really not an upgrade at all. Sorry!!

Good luck with the search!
 
I am doing a final update to this thread to say thank you to all who responded and offered to help. It turned out that I leaned on noxqzs & DooLocsta who provided exactly what I was looking for nearly free haul away and shipping. They both did a great job packaging and shipping the items and I am posting from the said hardware as I type this. I have already done some of the work I needed the hardware for and it has worked out brilliantly. For most, it may not seem like a big leap forward, but it was a pretty decent step up from my previous hardware and is doing a great job for its assigned task. Thanks again both of you for the assist. I know I updated HeatWare for one of you, I will update the other in short order. All the best and Happy Holidays and Happy New Year to all! Chris
 
