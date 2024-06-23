Competitive gamer review and comparison: G-Wolves HT-M Hati, Razer Viper v3 Pro, DeathAdder v3

Hello,



Someone mentioned your mice to me in my video where I compared the HTM Hati with the Razer Viper v3 pro and Deathadder <link>.



I took a look at your mice and they seem promising but not quite ideal.



I want optical switches, wired, light weight, and usable with any grip. I'm not interested in 8k or high DPI. You have some of these in each of your mice, but none of your mice have all of them.



Your only mouse with optical switches is the wireless one.



OP1 looks decent but I'm not interested in a mouse designed for claw grip only. The 50g weight is nice.



I really like that you're making your buttons swappable without soldering and that you're allowing opening the mouse without removing the feet.



The shape and dimensions of the XM1r look quite good, but it's fairly heavy, and doesn't have optical switches. If you could bring it down to 50g with optical switches it would be quite appealing.