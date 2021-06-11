Compatible SSDs to use as a cache for my LSI 9260-8i? And a good Mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
485
I have an IBM ServeRAID M5014 which I flashed back to an LSI 9260-8i years ago.

I am planning to install the expanded services key (or whatever that key is called) on it soon and upgrading my RAID5 of 4 WD REDs to a RAID6 with 5 WD REDs.

Since this will require me to get an additional mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable (Will need to find a good one, original one I had gave me problems, and the one I use now is no longer being sold) and it's going to leave three ports unused on the new cable, and since said key will also give me CacheCade 2.0, I figured it wouldn't hurt to also toss in a 512GB SSD on it to use as a cache to speed it up when I an moving around a lot of data, especially when said data consists of thousands of smaller files.

Issue is, I am not sure what to get. I was just going to go with the latest Samsung Pro SATA drive, but I heard that apparently some of the newer ones either don't work at all with this RAID card, or run extremely poorly? I tried Googling about it but mostly got disjointed forum posts, and most of them were about an entire raid of SSDs being slow, not just using a SSD as a cache for HDDs.

So I wanted to ask here. Does anyone have any experience with this? If I should get an older SSD (like a Samsung Pro 840 or 850) or can get one of the newer ones (Like a Samsung Pro 860 or 870) for this card to use as a cache for a HDD raid? And any recommendations for a good quality mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable to use for the 5th HDD and the SSD?
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
485
How does that help me at all?

Not only would that require me to buy a new card and completely rebuild my raid, but my post is about upgrading a raid that currently has 4 drives, to a raid that has 6 drives total (5 for the raid and 1 for cache). A 4-port card is completely not going to work out for me for this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top