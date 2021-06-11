Compatible SSDs to use as a cache for my LSI 9260-8i? And a good Mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable?

I have an IBM ServeRAID M5014 which I flashed back to an LSI 9260-8i years ago.



I am planning to install the expanded services key (or whatever that key is called) on it soon and upgrading my RAID5 of 4 WD REDs to a RAID6 with 5 WD REDs.



Since this will require me to get an additional mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable (Will need to find a good one, original one I had gave me problems, and the one I use now is no longer being sold) and it's going to leave three ports unused on the new cable, and since said key will also give me CacheCade 2.0, I figured it wouldn't hurt to also toss in a 512GB SSD on it to use as a cache to speed it up when I an moving around a lot of data, especially when said data consists of thousands of smaller files.



Issue is, I am not sure what to get. I was just going to go with the latest Samsung Pro SATA drive, but I heard that apparently some of the newer ones either don't work at all with this RAID card, or run extremely poorly? I tried Googling about it but mostly got disjointed forum posts, and most of them were about an entire raid of SSDs being slow, not just using a SSD as a cache for HDDs.



So I wanted to ask here. Does anyone have any experience with this? If I should get an older SSD (like a Samsung Pro 840 or 850) or can get one of the newer ones (Like a Samsung Pro 860 or 870) for this card to use as a cache for a HDD raid? And any recommendations for a good quality mini-SAS to 4x SATA cable to use for the 5th HDD and the SSD?