Compares Asus motherboard "heatsink" vs. Gigabyte motherboard Heatsink

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/Z790I-AORUS-ULTRA-rev-10#kf

so at the Gigabyte high end motherboard series, they have this technology called M.2 thermal Guard III, which appears to be a multi layer of fin. The standard for M.2 heatsink.

https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-z790-h-gaming-wifi-model/spec/

now, w/ our friend Asus, according to their manual, they called it "heatsink", but it's just a metal plate, there is no fin. How do they dissipate heat w/o fin?

it seems better if we were to remove these metal plate, and install a m.2 SSD w/ our own heatsink.

is there anyone who's happy w/ asus motherboard "heatsink", do you people remove the metal plate and insert your own heatsink?
 
