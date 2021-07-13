Company of Heroes 3

Relic Entertainment and Sega have announced Company of Heroes 3, due out in late 2022 for PC...the third installment in their acclaimed action RTS covering the Second World War will be set in the Mediterranean theater – seemingly with a particular focus on North Africa and Italy...in many ways, it's a return to the style of the original Company of Heroes, but also includes several of its own innovations like tactical pause and a fully dynamic campaign map...

https://www.ign.com/articles/company-of-heroes-3-announced-relic-sega-2022-release-date

 
Awesome. I'm actually going through the campaign of the first game right now. RTS games are making a comeback!
 
