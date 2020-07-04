Compact Apple AA Charger or 4 bay AA-AAA eneloop one.

Owned the 2 bay AA Apple Charger a few years ago and liked the compact size for my tech bag til it got stolen. Found just the charger for $8 and not really any other options for the same form factor.

I can pickup a 4 bay eneloop one with 4 AAs for $16 that also charges AAAs, but I only need AAs for my mouse.

Not to sure which to get.

4 pack of energizer's are about $7. 1k charge cycles.

4 pack eneloops $13 and 2.1k cycles.