Community RISC-V SBC powered by Renesas RZ/Five processor

A nice 64-bit RISC-V microprocessing unit
“ARIES Embedded will provide a Yocto Linux BSP for the board and says it’s well-suited for entry-class social infrastructure gateway control and industrial gateway control. The company highlights the system-on-module offers a parallel LCD interface, a MIPI CSI camera input, and two CAN-FD interfaces, but their description of the 40-pin GPIO header is as clear as mud with two I2C and “GPIOs”, so I’m not sure whether all those can be accessed on the GPIO header, or only a subset as listed in the specifications.
One of the reasons for the limited level of detail is that the FIVEberry RISC-V SBC will only be available in Q3 2023 at a yet-to-be-determined price. More details may be found on the product page.”
Source: https://www.cnx-software.com/2023/0...c-v-sbc-powered-by-renesas-rz-five-processor/
