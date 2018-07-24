Commodore 64 Mini Coming to North America on October 9

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,003
Following delays, Retro Games is now saying the Commodore 64 Mini will hit US shelves on October 9. The C64 Mini is a 50%-scaled replica of the classic 8-bit home computer with 64 games built in and bundled joystick. Owners can even dabble in C64 BASIC after plugging in a USB keyboard.
The C64 Mini comes with a number of notable C64 titles, like School Daze, Monty Mole, Rubicon, and more. It also has a USB port with USB keyboard support to plug in and operate it as a computer just like the Commodore 64 when it released 36 years ago.
The C64 Mini comes with a number of notable C64 titles, like School Daze, Monty Mole, Rubicon, and more. It also has a USB port with USB keyboard support to plug in and operate it as a computer just like the Commodore 64 when it released 36 years ago.