Commodore 64 Mini Coming to North America on October 9

Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
Joined
Aug 20, 2006
Messages
13,003
Following delays, Retro Games is now saying the Commodore 64 Mini will hit US shelves on October 9. The C64 Mini is a 50%-scaled replica of the classic 8-bit home computer with 64 games built in and bundled joystick. Owners can even dabble in C64 BASIC after plugging in a USB keyboard.

The C64 Mini comes with a number of notable C64 titles, like School Daze, Monty Mole, Rubicon, and more. It also has a USB port with USB keyboard support to plug in and operate it as a computer just like the Commodore 64 when it released 36 years ago.
 
J

Johan Steyn

Weaksauce
Joined
Dec 1, 2016
Messages
85
You guys should look into the ZX Spectrum Next as well It is a huge project in the final stage Theoretically the hardware might even be able to do Commodore 64.
 
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
There is one thing stopping me from grabbing this. (aside from the pile of 8 working C64Cs in my basement :D ) and that is including a non-functional keyboard on the unit. Either make it functional, or leave it off the device. "Authentic" aesthetic without the function is stupid. I'd be happier with a little C64-looking box that didn't have the fake keys. (or working keys)

Otherwise it looks like it would be kind of fun.

I'll just keep using VICE though.

I suppose I could repackage it into a milled aluminum case or something like that though. Hmmm... I wonder if more disk images can be hacked in. I suppose at that point though, some kind of Pi solution would be better.
 
C

Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 7, 2000
Messages
2,639
The reviews I've seen say the packaged joystick is shit quality too. They basically said between the non-functional KB and the terrible quality joystick there is no reason to buy it unless you just want it as a collector's item to display on your shelf.
 
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
There were some C= branded PCs being made a while back. Basically a small form factor PC in a C64-style case with actual C= branding. One of those running VICE would be great.
 
P

painintheworld

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2007
Messages
149
I’ve also got several 64s and a couple of 128s for real nostalgia, but would certainly pick one of these up if it had a functional keyboard. Which reminds me I need to break out a couple of my C64DTV and fiddle with them.
 
P

painintheworld

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2007
Messages
149
Whenever the C65 Mega project finally has units up for sale I will be all over that. I also finally ordered a Colour Maximite. It should fill in my early 80s retro jonesing for a bit.
 
The Mad Atheist

The Mad Atheist

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 9, 2018
Messages
1,502
When are they going to do the Texas Instruments 99/4a!? Include the massive expansion box and the voice synth module.
I think my uncle had a C64.
Wonder what else will get the mini treatment, maybe the NeoGeo. Remember they released an Android tablet that docks into a base that looks like a NG.
 
D

Deleted member 93354

Guest
Megalith said:
Following delays, Retro Games is now saying the Commodore 64 Mini will hit US shelves on October 9. The C64 Mini is a 50%-scaled replica of the classic 8-bit home computer with 64 games built in and bundled joystick. Owners can even dabble in C64 BASIC after plugging in a USB keyboard.

The C64 Mini comes with a number of notable C64 titles, like School Daze, Monty Mole, Rubicon, and more. It also has a USB port with USB keyboard support to plug in and operate it as a computer just like the Commodore 64 when it released 36 years ago.
Click to expand...

Poke 32767, 1
Poke 32768, 2
Poke 65535, 0

God my head is full of useless stuff

It would be awsome if it had gary kitchen's game construction set
 
cyberguyz

cyberguyz

Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2014
Messages
710
Good lord. I haven't touched poking machine language in BASIC in decades! I really hope you can bsave and bload them to/from cassette tape!
 
S

ShadowXT

n00b
Joined
May 23, 2017
Messages
12
load "$", 8

If you're lucky, and have the fast loader cartridge, it's a lot faster when loading software from the disk drive. I recall using the "cload" command instead.
 
Last edited:
D

Deleted member 214115

Guest
¡o0¡

I miss these days. The best of both worlds. Load the game and go out to play for-a long while. Come back to see if it was done loading, and if not go back out for a bit more. Come back and if 10 loaded, 20 get drink, 30 go to play game......[please do not critique the basic...reference only]
 
Last edited by a moderator:
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
Shikami said:
¡o0¡

I miss these days. The best of both worlds. Load the game and go out to play for-a long while. Come back to see if it was done loading, and if not go back out for a bit more. Come back and if 10 loaded, 20 get drink, 30 go to play game......[please do not critique the basic...reference only]
Click to expand...

It's apparent to me that you needed a 1541. (I still played outside, but didn't have to wait long for my games to load.) :D

Oh... and... 40 GOTO 10
 
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
eclypse said:
Might have to check this out depending on the games..
Click to expand...

No Archon or Archon Adept, no M.U.L.E., no Lady Tut, no DinoEggs, no Ultimate Wizard, no Beach Head 2, no Raid on Bungeling Bay... Those were some glaring omissions.

Their list isn't too bad, but it's definitely missing some good ones.
 
E

eclypse

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 7, 2003
Messages
3,267
J3RK said:
No Archon or Archon Adept, no M.U.L.E., no Lady Tut, no DinoEggs, no Ultimate Wizard, no Beach Head 2, no Raid on Bungeling Bay... Those were some glaring omissions.

Their list isn't too bad, but it's definitely missing some good ones.
Click to expand...


Here's a quote I seen in an article.



There's no cassette or floppy drive available, but FAT32-formatted USB sticks (up to 64GB) can be accessed just like an old 1541: Label the stick THEC64-drive8.d64, copy your "legally obtained C64 programs" onto it, and then give it the ol' "LOAD “NAME”,8,1," followed by the "Run" command. For those who prefer convenience over authenticity (and shame on you for it), an "easier and more powerful" loader will be provided in a future firmware update.

The full list of preloaded games:


  • Alleykat
  • Anarchy
  • Armalyite – Competition Edition
  • Avenger
  • Battle Valley
  • Boulder Dash
  • Bounder
  • California Games
  • Chip's Challenge
  • Confuzion
  • Cosmic Causeway
  • Creatures
  • Cyberdyne Warrior
  • Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  • Cybernoids: The Fighting Machine
  • Deflektor
  • Everyone's a Wally
  • Firelord
  • Gribbly's Day Out
  • Hawkeye
  • Heartland
  • Herobotix
  • Highway Encounter
  • Hunter's Moon
  • Hysteria
  • IO
  • Impossible Mission
  • Impossible Mission II
  • Jumpman
  • Mega Apocalypse
  • Mission AD
  • Monty Mole
  • Monty on the Run
  • Nebulus
  • Netherworld
  • Nobby the Ardvark
  • Nodes of Yesod
  • Paradroid
  • Pitstop II
  • Ranarama
  • Robin of the Wood
  • Rubicon
  • Skate Crazy
  • Skool Daze
  • Snare
  • Speedball
  • Speedball 2 – Brutal Deluxe
  • Spindizzy
  • Star Paws
  • Steel
  • Street Sports Baseball
  • Summer Games II
  • Super Cycle
  • Temple of Apshai Trilogy
  • The Arc of Yesod
  • Thing on a Spring
  • Thing Bounces Back
  • Trailblazer
  • Uchi Mata
  • Uridium
  • Who Dares Wins II
  • Winter Games
  • World Games
  • Zynaps
There's still no price listed for the C64 Mini, nor are any retailers in North America specified. Hopefully we'll have information on both coming soon. For now, you can find out more about what's being offered at thec46.com.


RECENT NEWS


So if theres an option to load your own games, it's a win!

 
E

Eradan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 7, 2006
Messages
1,186
lucidrenegade said:
Yeah, but who h


Yeah, but who has a VIC 20? :)
Click to expand...

I still have mine in the box with a bunch of books, carts, and accessories. Not sure why I keep it around but it's the first computer I bought with my own money.

I may pick this up for Impossible Mission (stay a while, stay FOREVER!) and Temple of Apshai. Would like to have seen Mail Order Monsters, Demon Stalkers, Amazon, Nine Princes In Amber, and a few others.
 
S

squash

n00b
Joined
Jun 7, 2006
Messages
27
Allwinner A20 cpu running a stripped down Linux image with VICE. You don't need to buy this device, you can just download Vice yourself.
 
A

Auburn_Tigers

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2013
Messages
432
Anyone remember playing videogames off a cassette recorder? How you doing?

Better yet, how about the old sears acrade console. You used a dial knob for a control.
 
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
SixFootDuo said:
How about the Amiga?

Had a C64 and loved it but an Amiga system would be incredible.
Click to expand...

Might I direct you to a few things.

First, grab WinUAE.
Second, grab legitimate Kickstart ROMs from CloanTo.
Third, grab AmiKit.

So far, all 100% legitimate and legal.

Now, if you're up for it, find WHD Load disk images of your favorite games. :D That part... less legal.

Still, you can build a nice little Amiga setup around this. You can even make a bootable flash disk that goes straight into Workbench.

I was thinking about making a nice little NUC-style Amiga system based around all of this.
 
S

SixFootDuo

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 5, 2004
Messages
5,825
J3RK said:
Might I direct you to a few things.

First, grab WinUAE.
Second, grab legitimate Kickstart ROMs from CloanTo.
Third, grab AmiKit.

So far, all 100% legitimate and legal.

Now, if you're up for it, find WHD Load disk images of your favorite games. :D That part... less legal.

Still, you can build a nice little Amiga setup around this. You can even make a bootable flash disk that goes straight into Workbench.

I was thinking about making a nice little NUC-style Amiga system based around all of this.
Click to expand...


Yeah, this is the same old song and dance going back years and years and years. I've been doing everything you've described for years.

I don't want a software solution any longer, an emulator, etc etc.

I want a pretty little Amiga 1200 case that I can stick a 256GB micro sdhc card into and just turn on and use ... at the hardware level with HDMI that ... just ... works.

Vampire V4 is going to be super expensive.
 
D

Deleted member 83233

Guest
SixFootDuo said:
Yeah, this is the same old song and dance going back years and years and years. I've been doing everything you've described for years.

I don't want a software solution any longer, an emulator, etc etc.

I want a pretty little Amiga 1200 case that I can stick a 256GB micro sdhc card into and just turn on and use ... at the hardware level with HDMI that ... just ... works.

Vampire V4 is going to be super expensive.
Click to expand...

I hear you. Actually, I kind of stopped emulating the Amiga until I discovered AmiKit. It just works. I do want to dedicate a small computer to it though. A cool all-in-one A600 / A1200 style case would be pretty cool though I'll admit.
 
B

Burticus

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2005
Messages
4,733
Nah. I did my 64 phase and honestly there are no 64 games that I pine for. I had a great time back in the 80's but most of that stuff isn't even worth the effort today. Hell if I had skipped buying all the 64/128 hardware and floppy disks I probably could have bought a car instead.

Now, give me an Amiga 1200-mini pre-loaded with games and HDMI output for $79, and I'll bite.
 
DoubleTap

DoubleTap

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 16, 2010
Messages
2,905
eclypse said:
Here's a quote I seen in an article.

There's no cassette or floppy drive available, but FAT32-formatted USB sticks (up to 64GB) can be accessed just like an old 1541: Label the stick THEC64-drive8.d64, copy your "legally obtained C64 programs" onto it, and then give it the ol' "LOAD “NAME”,8,1," followed by the "Run" command. For those who prefer convenience over authenticity (and shame on you for it), an "easier and more powerful" loader will be provided in a future firmware update.
Click to expand...

USB 1541 emulation makes this a must buy for me.

There were so many games for the C64 it would be impossible to acquire and license all the good ones, but the fact that you can add your own makes this way better than all the other retro systems.
 
Chupachup

Chupachup

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
435
<-- Tech Horder! - I Still have two C64's and a C64 "portable" with single and dual 5.25" drives in the basement.
 
W

wrangler

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 17, 2005
Messages
3,930
Why do I have to plug in a USB keyboard to enjoy some basic? There's a keyboard right on top of the frickin thing.


I use to use these things all the time and punch in a com program to run amateur radio BBS activity.
 
S

seanreisk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 29, 2011
Messages
1,711
SixFootDuo said:
How about the Amiga?

Had a C64 and loved it but an Amiga system would be incredible.
Click to expand...

Ah, the Amiga 500. I had one, an amazing piece of work. It wasn't perfect, but it was freaking incredible considering the size of the team that supported it. If the playing field had been level it would have won the personal computer wars.

Some people say the Atari PCs were the better system, but if you looked under the hood and got close to the metal you saw that the Amiga was a very clever animal. Everything else, including the IBM PCs and the Mac, were poor sisters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top