Commodore 64 Mini Coming to North America on October 9

There is one thing stopping me from grabbing this. (aside from the pile of 8 working C64Cs in my basement) and that is including a non-functional keyboard on the unit. Either make it functional, or leave it off the device. "Authentic" aesthetic without the function is stupid. I'd be happier with a little C64-looking box that didn't have the fake keys. (or working keys)Otherwise it looks like it would be kind of fun.I'll just keep using VICE though.I suppose I could repackage it into a milled aluminum case or something like that though. Hmmm... I wonder if more disk images can be hacked in. I suppose at that point though, some kind of Pi solution would be better.