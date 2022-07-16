Commercial Tubing that Doesn't Leach Plasticizer?

Dan_D said: The only issues I can foresee is tubing that long binding up. It tends to do that on long runs. Well, that and you may need a stronger pump or an additional in-line pump depending on the length of the run. Click to expand...

I was considering threading it down a continuous length of 1/2" pipe insulation foam. That ought to keep it nice and straight.Either way, I have a couple of runs of tubing already which I am using to drain condensate from dehumidifiers in the basement, and once unrolled and untangled, they have maintained their straight shape in the ceiling, allowing the condensate to be pumped out without a problem, so I wasn't anticipating any real issues here. I never worried about leaching with this tubing though, as it is just waste water that's going down the drain...I could always just solder some copper pipe too, but that seems like a pain in the butt, and then I have to adapt it to G1/4 at the ends somehow, or at least attach a barb.As for the pumps, I was planning on using my dual inline EK D5 G2 pump top. I figured due to the extra moving mass, it might take longer for the coolant to accelerate up when changing pump speeds, but that otherwise it should work well once filled.If not, I could always rock some sort of old school powerful eheim pump or something like that.