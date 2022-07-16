Commercial Tubing that Doesn't Leach Plasticizer?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Hey everyone,

In all of my builds to date, I have just used primochill tubing, largely because I didn't want to have to worry about whether my commercially sourced tubing I selected would leach plasticizer and gunk things up. I figured if I bought something specifically marketed towards PC water cooling, at least I won't have that issue.

Now I am embarking on a new project. I'm tired of computer noise at load, so I am considering an "other room" solution, where I run tubing out of my office, and do the cooling somewhere where noise doesn't matter. The plan is to run the tubing above the drop ceiling in my finished basement. Only problem is, I'd prefer to not have to splice it, as I'd rather not have leaks in the ceiling.

By my estimates I'd need at least 40ft of tubing each way, possibly more.

Does anyone know of any commercially available tubing (preferably 3/8 ID) that comes in long lengths, and has been verified to not leach any substances?

Appreciate any suggestions.
 
M

motqalden

Dasmode sells by the foot. Not sure about tje certified part but its prob safe. Custom cut to length https://www.dazmode.com/shop/waterc.../flexible-tube-3-8″-id-5-8″-od-10-16mm-clear/
 
D

Dan_D

The only issues I can foresee is tubing that long binding up. It tends to do that on long runs. Well, that and you may need a stronger pump or an additional in-line pump depending on the length of the run.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

I was considering threading it down a continuous length of 1/2" pipe insulation foam. That ought to keep it nice and straight.

Either way, I have a couple of runs of tubing already which I am using to drain condensate from dehumidifiers in the basement, and once unrolled and untangled, they have maintained their straight shape in the ceiling, allowing the condensate to be pumped out without a problem, so I wasn't anticipating any real issues here. I never worried about leaching with this tubing though, as it is just waste water that's going down the drain...

I could always just solder some copper pipe too, but that seems like a pain in the butt, and then I have to adapt it to G1/4 at the ends somehow, or at least attach a barb.

As for the pumps, I was planning on using my dual inline EK D5 G2 pump top. I figured due to the extra moving mass, it might take longer for the coolant to accelerate up when changing pump speeds, but that otherwise it should work well once filled.

If not, I could always rock some sort of old school powerful eheim pump or something like that.
 
Last edited:
D

Dan_D

Not really. I've never heard of it being a problem for any application. Alternatively, you could use PETG for the long runs and transition to PVC at the ends where you need it.
 
M

motqalden

Nebulous

Nebulous

I dunno, but after reading the first and only review of it, I would be cautious;

" Baljit Sanghera (verified owner)June 5, 2021
Clouded QuicklyThese became cloudy really quickly. I had a bunch of white stuff in my reservoir when I drained it."

This is for the 1/2" ID 3/4" OD.
 
M

motqalden

I have been using the same tubing (the ultra clear) that review was left on since Aug of last year and I don't see any build up in my blocks or reservoir.
I have not drained my loop yet but the last time I had leaching plasticizer It definitely build up a layer of gunk in my GPU and CPU block fins and I am not seeing that with this tubing. So far so good.
 
Nebulous

Nebulous

Yeah that's why I stated "The one and only review". Glad your system is still good. I remember way back I used masterkleer tubing and it got cloudy and leached. I've been using Primochill ever since. Zero issues.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Could very well be that the reviewers gunk came from something else. "White stuff" makes me think of flux from a radiator that hasn't been well cleaned.
 
