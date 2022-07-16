Commercial Tubing that Doesn't Leach Plasticizer?

Zarathustra[H]
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 34,144
Hey everyone,
In all of my builds to date, I have just used primochill tubing, largely because I didn't want to have to worry about whether my commercially sourced tubing I selected would leach plasticizer and gunk things up. I figured if I bought something specifically marketed towards PC water cooling, at least I won't have that issue.
Now I am embarking on a new project. I'm tired of computer noise at load, so I am considering an "other room" solution, where I run tubing out of my office, and do the cooling somewhere where noise doesn't matter. The plan is to run the tubing above the drop ceiling in my finished basement. Only problem is, I'd prefer to not have to splice it, as I'd rather not have leaks in the ceiling.
By my estimates I'd need at least 40ft of tubing each way, possibly more.
Does anyone know of any commercially available tubing (preferably 3/8 ID) that comes in long lengths, and has been verified to not leach any substances?
Appreciate any suggestions.
In all of my builds to date, I have just used primochill tubing, largely because I didn't want to have to worry about whether my commercially sourced tubing I selected would leach plasticizer and gunk things up. I figured if I bought something specifically marketed towards PC water cooling, at least I won't have that issue.
Now I am embarking on a new project. I'm tired of computer noise at load, so I am considering an "other room" solution, where I run tubing out of my office, and do the cooling somewhere where noise doesn't matter. The plan is to run the tubing above the drop ceiling in my finished basement. Only problem is, I'd prefer to not have to splice it, as I'd rather not have leaks in the ceiling.
By my estimates I'd need at least 40ft of tubing each way, possibly more.
Does anyone know of any commercially available tubing (preferably 3/8 ID) that comes in long lengths, and has been verified to not leach any substances?
Appreciate any suggestions.