Command & Conquer - Renegade X - Tiberian Sun: Firestorm

Apparently these guys have been busy. They have kept this game going for many, many years, Amazing! The original C&C Renegade came out February 27, 2002


Official Website:
https://renegade-x.com/

Looks pretty good.

Release Trailer



DevTalk + Gameplay Update



With the release of the original remaster and this in the fall, it looks to be a good year for C&C fans! 👍
 
