Command & Conquer - Renegade X - Tiberian Sun: Firestorm

Krenum
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 15,927
Apparently these guys have been busy. They have kept this game going for many, many years, Amazing! The original C&C Renegade came out February 27, 2002
Official Website:
https://renegade-x.com/
Looks pretty good.
Release Trailer
DevTalk + Gameplay Update
With the release of the original remaster and this in the fall, it looks to be a good year for C&C fans!
