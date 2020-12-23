Command and Conquer Remastered *Deal Dead, now 19.99

Krenum
They are quite good. Different than Warcraft, but very good.I have a confession to make. I never played C&C. Any of them. I played Warcraft 1, 2, and 3, but never Command & Conquer. Looking forward to these.
I skipped RA. Went from the original to Tiberian Sun to RA2. Man I played a lot of TS.i like CC red alert but dang it gets hard fast
When I went back and played RA I hated the dogs when you were the allies. So enraging.
My artillery guns remember.Remember how easy it was to mod TS? Just some ini files.
Eh?Bought this just to hear Hellmarch. Honestly.
The full motion videos look worse than expected on a 1440 screen. But that’s to be expected
they posted a bit of design work and concepts over at /r/commandconqure they tried very hard to keep it as original looking as possible. they even interviewd orginal devs. but, as far as i know Petroglyph is partially original westwood devs.i think starcraft remastered did a better job, i feel like the cnc remastered gfx looks like they just upscale the image and not redraw it with more details
No, it's RA and Tiberian Dawn.So to be clear, this isn't updated Generals or Zero Hour?
I hope not, that game was a joke.Cools man. Any word on generals?
False, that game was awesome. Played the shit out of it back in collegeI hope not, that game was a joke.
the skirmishes was awesome. I really liked how in ZH they took the 3 mains armys (usa, china, GLA) and made narrower concentrations. Like there was this one usa general that basically said fuck infrantry, air power all the way. Another dude was like nah bro space power lets moonraker the fuck out of everyoneI enjoyed skirmishes on Generals very much. Wish I could get it working properly with Win10.
Haha, Gens did have stupid fun element to it, but honestly most CnC games past the originals sucked. TSun really flopped, I was really excited for that back when it was released too.False, that game was awesome. Played the shit out of it back in college
the skirmishes was awesome. I really liked how in ZH they took the 3 mains armys (usa, china, GLA) and made narrower concentrations. Like there was this one usa general that basically said fuck infrantry, air power all the way. Another dude was like nah bro space power lets moonraker the fuck out of everyone
Weird. I thought Tiberian Sun was the best.Haha, Gens did have stupid fun element to it, but honestly most CnC games past the originals sucked. TSun really flopped, I was really excited for that back when it was released too.
Bought it over the summer. Same great game but with better graphics. Well worth $10 if you like the series.
plays the same just better looking and higher fps(i think)Did it play well? I played it back in the day but what about now?
youll rage at EA?Well, I bought it so hopefully, it will work because if it does not......
Oh yeah. It was the same gameplay as I remember, just in HD. I believe they may have tweaked the AI to have better pathfinding. Not for certain though.Did it play well? I played it back in the day but what about now?