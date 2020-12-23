Command and Conquer Remastered *Deal Dead, now 19.99

Man I remember playing C&C unceasingly. I felt that I was constantly playing it. Anyone remember Renegade? I loved it, despite what reviews said. I had a blast playing it with friends on Teamspeak. I also remember how I felt going from Red Alert to Tiberian Sun\FS then Red Alert 2, the graphics were like 10 times better each time and the gameplay so much richer. I wasnt a fan of Generals, had it played it, but it was never so captivating for me. Then we waited FOREVER for Tiberian Wars and that was just insane.



