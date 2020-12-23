Command and Conquer Remastered *Deal Dead, now 19.99

D

deathhorse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
1,589
1608758449922.png
 
The Lurker

The Lurker

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 1, 2001
Messages
13,812
Man I remember playing C&C unceasingly. I felt that I was constantly playing it. Anyone remember Renegade? I loved it, despite what reviews said. I had a blast playing it with friends on Teamspeak. I also remember how I felt going from Red Alert to Tiberian Sun\FS then Red Alert 2, the graphics were like 10 times better each time and the gameplay so much richer. I wasnt a fan of Generals, had it played it, but it was never so captivating for me. Then we waited FOREVER for Tiberian Wars and that was just insane.

This is worth a trip down memory lane:
 
Last edited:
J

jfreund

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2006
Messages
1,164
I have a confession to make. I never played C&C. Any of them. I played Warcraft 1, 2, and 3, but never Command & Conquer. Looking forward to these.
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
4,891
jfreund said:
I have a confession to make. I never played C&C. Any of them. I played Warcraft 1, 2, and 3, but never Command & Conquer. Looking forward to these.
Click to expand...
They are quite good. Different than Warcraft, but very good.
 
C

celwin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 18, 2006
Messages
1,152
Can't tell you how many hours I wasted playing the original at work with a Co worker. One of my all time favorite games.
 
C

Choder

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 14, 2000
Messages
1,265
Bought this just to hear Hellmarch. Honestly.

The full motion videos look worse than expected on a 1440 screen. But that’s to be expected

The high-definition fishing snap in until a minute or two after the first round. So at first I was fumbling to understand why it looked blocky and why I couldn’t find a “Enable HD” option in settings.
 
next-Jin

next-Jin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
6,758
I went undefeated at Fort Lewis in the 2004-2008 time frame with MWR in Generals and Zero Hour.

They need to remaster that one.
 
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
500
didn't petroglyph made greygoo? i remember the interviews from greygoo talking about how some of them worked on the orginal CnC series back in the day at westwood?
 
TheBuzzer

TheBuzzer

HACK THE WORLD!
Joined
Aug 15, 2005
Messages
12,740
i think starcraft remastered did a better job, i feel like the cnc remastered gfx looks like they just upscale the image and not redraw it with more details
 
C

cdoublejj

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 12, 2013
Messages
500
TheBuzzer said:
i think starcraft remastered did a better job, i feel like the cnc remastered gfx looks like they just upscale the image and not redraw it with more details
Click to expand...
they posted a bit of design work and concepts over at /r/commandconqure they tried very hard to keep it as original looking as possible. they even interviewd orginal devs. but, as far as i know Petroglyph is partially original westwood devs.
 
R

Rev. Night

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
507
Furious_Styles said:
I hope not, that game was a joke.
Click to expand...
False, that game was awesome. Played the shit out of it back in college
J Macker said:
I enjoyed skirmishes on Generals very much. Wish I could get it working properly with Win10.
Click to expand...
the skirmishes was awesome. I really liked how in ZH they took the 3 mains armys (usa, china, GLA) and made narrower concentrations. Like there was this one usa general that basically said fuck infrantry, air power all the way. Another dude was like nah bro space power lets moonraker the fuck out of everyone
 
F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,035
Rev. Night said:
False, that game was awesome. Played the shit out of it back in college

the skirmishes was awesome. I really liked how in ZH they took the 3 mains armys (usa, china, GLA) and made narrower concentrations. Like there was this one usa general that basically said fuck infrantry, air power all the way. Another dude was like nah bro space power lets moonraker the fuck out of everyone
Click to expand...
Haha, Gens did have stupid fun element to it, but honestly most CnC games past the originals sucked. TSun really flopped, I was really excited for that back when it was released too.
 
T

That_Sound_Guy

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 29, 2002
Messages
2,468
Many a night was spent in LAN parties with C&C RA2/Yuri and Generals/ZH. Sucks PC's were so weak back then as we would be hours deep into matches and then the host would crash or clients would lose sync.
 
Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,029
ManofGod said:
Did it play well? I played it back in the day but what about now?
Click to expand...
Oh yeah. It was the same gameplay as I remember, just in HD. I believe they may have tweaked the AI to have better pathfinding. Not for certain though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top