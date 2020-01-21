Coming Soon to a Processor Near You: Atom-Thick Transistors

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 21, 2020 at 8:17 PM.

    erek

    Hopefully Intel can start adopting this process technology to spur some real innovation and competition soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    "For some of the main challenges ahead in 2D semiconductor development, our team has a clear view of the solutions. We know, for example, how to grow and transfer the material onto a 300-mm target wafer; we’ve got an idea of how to integrate the crucial gate dielectric; and we’re on a path to boost the mobility of charge carriers in devices toward a level that could compare with silicon.

    But, as we’ve laid out, there are still significant problems remaining. These will require an intensive engineering effort and an even better fundamental understanding of this new class of intriguing 2D materials. Solving these challenges will enable high-performance devices that are scaled down to atomic layers, but they might first bring new capabilities that need less demanding specifications even as we continue to scale down silicon."

    https://spectrum.ieee.org/semicondu...to-a-processor-near-you-atomthick-transistors
     
    Mega6

    A ways off no doubt. Stacking 1 atom thick transistors does sound like an intriguing avenue for multiplying density.
     
