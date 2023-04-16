Coming back home WTB thread (12th gen intel T chip, DDR4 mobo, DDR4, 5800X3D)

Will be coming back to the states soon and I'm looking for some parts for new builds right when I get home (Thanks Putin for this year long camping trip lol). I've picked up most things I need for this build BUT I still need a few things, figure I would try my luck here before hitting Amazon and Ebay. Heat and all that shit is in my sig, probably not up to date but zero negative, been around these parts a while. Payments will be made from PP, if you have the heat I don't mind FF to avoid all the tax bullshit this year



So, things I still need



Intel 12th gen (or 13th but I'm guessing 12th will be cheaper) T series low watt CPU. Ideal target would be a 12500T under $160 as I can scoop them up for that price on Ebay. Might entertain a higher T chip if it's cheap enough but I don't want to go below the 12500T (going to be my new main unraid server, don't want to fuck with the i3 due to needs)



Mobo for this 12th gen T series chip. Prefer DDR4. I can get a brand new MSI Z690 DDR4 for 190 so price would need to be below that



64 GB DDR4 , under 130, prefer 32x2



And for my main rig, if anyone has a Ryzen 5800X 3D for under 300 I would be interested in that too lol



If you got any of this shoot me an offer, if not I'll close this right before I get home, amazon the rest, then setup a sale thread once I'm done doing all my pending upgrades