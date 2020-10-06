Comfortable chair that improves posture?

Looking for something I can sit in long periods of time (all day basically) that may help with improving posture. Over the years my posture has become terrible.
I'm 5'10" 178. Going to use this for gaming & work as well. Would prefer mesh for cooling reasons & a headreset is highly preferred.
What say you, [H]? You [H] chair experts are the heroes I need in these WFH times!
I'm 5'10" 178. Going to use this for gaming & work as well. Would prefer mesh for cooling reasons & a headreset is highly preferred.
What say you, [H]? You [H] chair experts are the heroes I need in these WFH times!