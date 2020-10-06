Comfortable chair that improves posture?

Looking for something I can sit in long periods of time (all day basically) that may help with improving posture. Over the years my posture has become terrible.

I'm 5'10" 178. Going to use this for gaming & work as well. Would prefer mesh for cooling reasons & a headreset is highly preferred.

What say you, [H]? You [H] chair experts are the heroes I need in these WFH times!
 
Dan_D

The Raynor Ergohuman ME7ERG comes to mind. There is also a Steelcase chair that's similar, and cheaper. There is also the Herman Miller Embody. I'd recommend the Aeron, but they don't have head rests. There is an aftermarket head rest for them, but I don't know how good it is and the cost for that is mind blowing.
 
I've ran that Ergohuman chair for over 5 years at my current job. It has held up really well and I do think it helps posture. Very comfortable and well built.
 
