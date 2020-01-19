Comet Lake-S processors offer another sneak peek at Comet Lake-S

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM.

  1. Jan 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,174
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    How amped up are you getting for Comet Lake-S?

    "Although no other information is available in the shared screenshots, the fact that we’re seeing more and more signs of these rumored Comet Lake-S chips – a UserBenchmark entry for an Intel Core i3-10300 was also recently leaked – is already great news. It means that the Comet Lake-S chips are well on their way and will be launching very soon, possibly in Q2 or early spring."

    https://www.techradar.com/news/rumo...sors-offer-another-sneak-peek-at-comet-lake-s
     
    erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM
    erek, Jan 19, 2020 at 5:49 PM
    #1
  2. Jan 19, 2020 at 6:17 PM #2
    Derangel

    Derangel [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    18,231
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2008
    Meh. I'm not all that excited by yet another Intel 14nm launch. Maybe they'll have something to trade blows with some Ryzen 3000 CPUs in terms of multi-core loads, but I'm not expecting miracles. I doubt we'll see much, if any, real uptick in gaming performance from these either.
     
    Derangel, Jan 19, 2020 at 6:17 PM
    Derangel, Jan 19, 2020 at 6:17 PM
    #2