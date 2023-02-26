Comcast/Xfinity vs Frontier

Almost all ISPs suck. It's certainly a requirement for being an ISP with presence in many states.



If it's no contract, try it and see if you like it. Keep in mind most residential service is heavily biased towards downloads, and they often don't even advertise their upload speeds. If that's important to you, you need to pay close attention. If it's not, it's not.



I know wireguard can switch networks, so you could pretty easily setup a failover system, but does it also support multipath, where you'd balance traffic over multiple connections? That might be nice.