Comcast/Xfinity vs Frontier

O

OpenSource Ghost

Joined
Feb 14, 2022
Messages
145
Comast/Xfinity recently laid coax cable and put a bunch of Fiber Optic Cable Warning stumps next to almost every house in my area. Their offer (no contract + my own modem + $30 for not having a cap) is much cheaper than my current ISP's monthly $150 for gigabit cable connection that provides 650Mbps at best, no matter what speed test I run (TCP or UDP).

Another ISP I can get is Frontier, but I don't know if they suck... or not?

Most of my traffic is over WireGuard (UDP) and I want to make sure UDP traffic is not throttled by whichever company I pick.
 
T

toast0

Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
2,220
Almost all ISPs suck. It's certainly a requirement for being an ISP with presence in many states.

If it's no contract, try it and see if you like it. Keep in mind most residential service is heavily biased towards downloads, and they often don't even advertise their upload speeds. If that's important to you, you need to pay close attention. If it's not, it's not.

I know wireguard can switch networks, so you could pretty easily setup a failover system, but does it also support multipath, where you'd balance traffic over multiple connections? That might be nice.
 
