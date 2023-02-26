Comcast/Xfinity vs Frontier

OpenSource Ghost
Comast/Xfinity recently laid coax cable and put a bunch of Fiber Optic Cable Warning stumps next to almost every house in my area. Their offer (no contract + my own modem + $30 for not having a cap) is much cheaper than my current ISP's monthly $150 for gigabit cable connection that provides 650Mbps at best, no matter what speed test I run (TCP or UDP).
Another ISP I can get is Frontier, but I don't know if they suck... or not?
Most of my traffic is over WireGuard (UDP) and I want to make sure UDP traffic is not throttled by whichever company I pick.
