Comcast - left and right hands not attached to same brain

We have a Comcast bundle which includes home security. Two sensors, CO2 and motion, started to throw various errors. These were installed in 2013, so I called support, expected that as in the past they would send me replacements for DIY install. Typical Comcast. No CO2 sensors in inventory. Availability "2024," no month info.For the motion sensor the first home security agent sent me to "customer care" or some such. Nice agent. It wasn't clear, however, if we would actually send me a replacement motion sensor, and then said I needed to talk again with home security support. On my next call with security support, he said that1. There is a one year warranty on these sensors. I would need toa replacement. When I said that in the past, I was sent replacements for other motion sensors that failed, he repeated that I needed to purchase another one.2. No DIY allowed. I would need a technician visit. He admitted that a truck roll adds a lot of expense, but said that that's the way it is.Then I got a UPS email about an impending shipment from Comcast. And what do you know. A motion sensor,in a DIY kit complete with a scraper (for old adhesive) and a nifty Stanley screwdriver with flat blade and Phillips head ends.