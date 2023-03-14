Comcast cable - no backup power

Earlier today my city had a big blackout. Probably, it was caused by the strong rains and strong winds here in my paru7tt of CA.
Because of earlier blackouts my cable modem and router are both protected by a UPS. he USP worked, so these devices were on. But the cable modem was clearly not receiving any signal. No Internet, no VoIP. That's why I love Comcast so much.
Because of earlier blackouts my cable modem and router are both protected by a UPS. he USP worked, so these devices were on. But the cable modem was clearly not receiving any signal. No Internet, no VoIP. That's why I love Comcast so much.