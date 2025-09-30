  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Combo - $175 shipped - 3700x, 32GB DDR4, Asus prime x470-pro motherboard

D

DPOSCORP

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Mar 10, 2000
Messages
10,180
FS- Combo - Shipping in the Cont US only.
$175 shipped - 3700x, 32GB DDR4, Asus prime x470-pro motherboard
$225 Shipped - I add the case, power supply, RX570 Video card card/

Just took it out of service.
*ALL ITEMS AS IS, but everything works.

Shipping will be insured.

Contact me with any questions, but my refs are here:
https://www.heatware.com/u/1174

Pics:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/FDZqXog8ZNgGdTo7A
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top