Combining USB-C to OTG with USB to LAN Work?

Boris_yo

Oct 22, 2011
Hello,

I want to buy USB-C to LAN adapter so I could connect and configure routers using either smartphone or tablet:

-1911900195-697951089.jpg

I checked a few reviews on AE and they mentioned that those adapters do not work with Macs and smartphones. Other reviews said that they work but none mention what brand of device they have.

I thought whether I should buy USB to LAN instead and connect it to USB-C to OTG that I already have in case connecting former to my device won't work:

-934583392169801572.jpg
-1099754031-1987824197.jpg

I wonder if it's okay and won't cause damage?

