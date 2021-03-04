Com Ports for Ender 3 V2 connection issues

I put a new all metal Hot End on my Ender 3 V2 and it went on great. I noticed that the temp was bouncing above and below the set point a bit so I wanted to Auto Tune the PID. Seems easy but...



I am using Simplify 3D and it is simple to do but of the 6 Windows 10 Computers I have none of them will connect with the computer through a Com Port. Ether the Com Port is not there at all or the Comport will not connect or show it has no printer hooked to it.



What Am I missing here. Do I need an update, or a file or what or am I screwed?