Colorful Presents iGame Lab Project: Highest-Performance GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs Limited to 300 Pieces, OC'd to 3.8 GHz

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,071
Gorgeous backplate, ngl
"At Computex 2024, Colorful has launched an ultra-exclusive new graphics card - the iGame Lab 4090. This limited edition GPU is squarely targeted at hardcore overclockers and performance enthusiasts willing to pay top dollar for the absolute best. With only 300 units produced globally, the iGame Lab 4090 represents the pinnacle of Colorful's engineering efforts. Each chip was hand-selected from thousands after rigorous binning to ensure premium silicon capable of extreme overclocks. The card's striking aesthetics feature a clean white shroud with silver accent armor. Beyond the intricate design, the real draw is performance. The iGame Lab 4090 has already shattered records, with professional overclocker CENs pushing it past 3.8 GHz under 3D load. It set a new world record 3DMark Time Spy Extreme score of 24,103 points. Out of the box, the card features a base clock of 2235 MHz, a boost clock of 2520 MHz, and a turbo mode of 2625 MHz, all while being a 3-slot design."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323274/...090-gpus-limited-to-300-pieces-ocd-to-3-8-ghz
