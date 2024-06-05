erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,071
"At Computex 2024, Colorful has followed the success of their popular COLORFIRE MEOW Series gaming desktops. The company has unleashed two fierce new gaming laptops - the COLORFIRE MEOW R15 and R16. These portable laptops are adorned with designs inspired by Bobi, COLORFIRE's beloved office cat. From paw print patterns to a sleek orange tabby color scheme, the laptops are littered with feline flair. Under the cat-inspired hood, the MEOW laptops pack a serious punch. They are equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 8000 Series processors tailored for gaming, content creation, and entertainment. AMD Ryzen AI technology provides a boost to artificial intelligence capabilities. Both run on the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with eight cores, 16 threads, and a 5.1 GHz maximum boost clock. The Ryzen AI engine delivers up to 39 TOPS for accelerated AI performance. For graphics, the laptops feature up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 140 W of power."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323275/colorful-intros-colorfire-meow-laptop-series-inspired-by-cats