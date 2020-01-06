COLORFUL Introduces ProMaster Line for Creators and Professionals

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 6, 2020 at 5:47 AM.

    Not really all that interesting, but that's just my opinion:

    "Whether you're a paper to screen to print artist or an architect that want real-time raytracing for urgent client walkthroughs, COLORFUL's ProMaster H1 supports many international tier-1 creative apps and professional applications. Work- with Adobe CC apps as well as 3D modelling applications and enjoy real-time raytracing support for your design needs."

    BTy0CkHAY6PoypyW.jpg

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262673/colorful-introduces-promaster-line-for-creators-and-professionals
     
