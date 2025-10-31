Colorful claims new BIOSes deliver 15% FPS boost in Battlefield 6 through extra-tight memory timings

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,096
"Colorful itself remarks that your mileage may vary, and that results are dependent on "the quality of your CPU and memory," and recommends you run stability tests after enabling the new features. As for instructions, here we go. (Machine translated)
Enabling Low-Latency Mode:
1. Enter the BIOS homepage and press F7 to switch to Advanced Mode
2. Click the Overclock tab at the top to access the Memory Settings page
3. Enable Memory Module Resources and select the memory’s built-in EXPO1 preset
4. Go to Latency Turbo and change from AUTO to Enabled.
Enabling High Efficiency Mode:
1. Below the "Low Latency Mode" section, locate "High Efficiency Mode" and enable it
2. Choose the appropriate "Timing Preset".
- Tightest – Highest performance; requires high hardware quality
- Tighter – Balanced between performance and stability
- Balanced – A solid, reliable option
- Relax – The most stable configuration
The updates are available (or should be soon) for Colorful's lineup of contemporary Ryzen motherboards with the X870, B850, and B650 chipsets. If you own one of these mobos, the company says to go to its website, find your model in the support pages, and look for the BIOS that reads "Updated New UI Interface.""
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...efield-6-fresh-update-also-has-a-new-moore-ui
Enabling Low-Latency Mode:
1. Enter the BIOS homepage and press F7 to switch to Advanced Mode
2. Click the Overclock tab at the top to access the Memory Settings page
3. Enable Memory Module Resources and select the memory’s built-in EXPO1 preset
4. Go to Latency Turbo and change from AUTO to Enabled.
Enabling High Efficiency Mode:
1. Below the "Low Latency Mode" section, locate "High Efficiency Mode" and enable it
2. Choose the appropriate "Timing Preset".
- Tightest – Highest performance; requires high hardware quality
- Tighter – Balanced between performance and stability
- Balanced – A solid, reliable option
- Relax – The most stable configuration
The updates are available (or should be soon) for Colorful's lineup of contemporary Ryzen motherboards with the X870, B850, and B650 chipsets. If you own one of these mobos, the company says to go to its website, find your model in the support pages, and look for the BIOS that reads "Updated New UI Interface.""
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...efield-6-fresh-update-also-has-a-new-moore-ui