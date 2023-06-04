erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,731
Cool I like cats
Worth noting that both designs use reference clocks, and these cards are equipped with a standard 8-pin power connector. Each card has three fans measuring 90, 80 and 90 mm. The cooler is 33.1 cm long and has one RGB-illuminated logo on the side.”
Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/colorfire-introduces-geforce-rtx-40-meow-series-for-cat-lovers
The company introduced two graphics cards today, including RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti GPUs. Those cards are now listed on Chinese e-tail platforms for 4799 RMB and 3199 RMB, but customers may be able to use coupons to lower the price to 4499/3049, respectively.The orange cat became the leader of the United Nations of Animals, but it still cares about its hometown of the earth. It learned from the information left by human beings that the earth was a blue and beautiful planet before the environment was destroyed. It has infinite expectations for returning to the earth. Helpless limited technology level can not realize the dream. Many years later, after reading related materials on the earth, its descendants also yearned for it and decided to return to their homeland.
— Colorfire (machine translation)
