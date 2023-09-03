College Laptop: I went with a 5825u based one for $524....what would have been an updgrade here?

Mostly because I literally cannot figure out WTF AMD is up to with its integrated APU's for this class of machine...full-transparancy, I'm at that clueless point where I just don't wanna work any harder to figure this outW...*TF*.... is the upgrade path over this APU? Is it the AMD Ryzen 7000 series APU's? Those seem to be wildly more expensive than the 5825u machine I picked up. This is a school laptop first, so primarily bought for *BATTERY LIFE*....but you and I both know that if YOU or I are buying a machine, well, you and I are going to buy thinking "But wait....for the same money can I get a little more gaming ability out of this $500 and change?" and, thanks to the advice of some of the regulars here in another thread, the 5825 advice I got checked *all* the boxes. As someone who routinely games on consoles at 30fps, the ability to run almost any game at 1080p or a slightly scaled-down version at a locked 30 which this APU can do for almost every game out there, this thing blew my mind, but I'm curious what the next step up the rung would have been. I'm thinking right now, Sept of 23.......not much, but am I looking in the wrong place? I'm talking APU's not separate GPU boxes, etc. Trying to stay in the "APU/Do It All Ultralight" range.....Just curious/discussion fodder, if this laptop makes its way back to me at some point its cool knowing I've got a super thin that can at least act like an Xbox One or PS4 class machine to game on at a locked 30,