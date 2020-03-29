Collector's Items - Your Expertise Needed...

Hi ya'll! Just got a question. I've bought three AMD 50th Anniversary items, hoping to make a profit down the road, like twenty years from now, or whenever appropriate.



Anyway, long story short, here is my question (or questions):



If my only one reason of acquiring these items are for resale later on, do I:



1) Keep them brand-new condition in their original boxes, OR -

2) Open them up, build a whole PC, test everything to make sure they work and store the PC away?



I tend to lean toward number 2, due mainly to the fact that I want to make sure they work, and don't wait until 20 years later only to find out that one of the items doesn't even work...



BUT!



I also think that in a collector's mindset, when he/she collects these items, it's not for setting up a working PC, rather, it's for showing/displaying, more like antique items, history, etc...



So, I can't decide! Help me! Shed some light into my cloudy mind, please!!!



TIA!