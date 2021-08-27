Collection of SaGa - Final Fantasy Legend

Armenius
The collection of the first three games in the SaGa series that came out for the Switch in December is coming to PC via Steam on October 21. These three games were originally released on Nintendo Gameboy. Unfortunately this does not include the 3D remakes made for the Nintendo DS and never released outside Japan.
https://twitter.com/SquareEnix/status/1431224983750000644
https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/collection-saga-final-fantasy-legend
