COLD: Inland 1TB NVMe Premium $152+ w / tax @ Microcenter ATTENTION: SSD prices and memory are expected to raise drastically. I heard this directly from Microcenter employees that were told this thru corporate. If you have followed my postings here, you will know I was able to predict the 2tb NVME inland before it launched. These are the same people that gave me that info that gave me the info about the price increases. Get your NVMe SSD NOW! https://www.amazon.com/Inland-Premium-M-2-2280-Internal/dp/B07RCM6DXK https://www.microcenter.com/product...80-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive Uses the new Phison PS5012-E12 controller More information here: https://www.anandtech.com/show/13338/phison-ps5012e12-controller-in-mass-production