COLD: Inland 1TB NVMe Premium $152 w / tax @ Microcenter

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by SixFootDuo, Mar 6, 2019.

Page 1 of 39
  1. Mar 6, 2019 #1
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    COLD: Inland 1TB NVMe Premium $152+ w / tax @ Microcenter

    ATTENTION: SSD prices and memory are expected to raise drastically. I heard this directly from Microcenter employees that were told this thru corporate. If you have followed my postings here, you will know I was able to predict the 2tb NVME inland before it launched. These are the same people that gave me that info that gave me the info about the price increases.

    Get your NVMe SSD NOW!

    https://www.amazon.com/Inland-Premium-M-2-2280-Internal/dp/B07RCM6DXK

    https://www.microcenter.com/product...80-pcie-nvme-30-x4-internal-solid-state-drive


    Uses the new Phison PS5012-E12 controller

    More information here: https://www.anandtech.com/show/13338/phison-ps5012e12-controller-in-mass-production
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Jan 15, 2020 at 12:37 AM
    SixFootDuo, Mar 6, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 6, 2019
    #1
    oopspowsurprise, klank, SJetski71 and 5 others like this.
  2. Mar 6, 2019 #2
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    I'll take a look at those the next time I visit MC. I could use another drive for my 2600 gaming box
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 6, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 6, 2019
    #2
  3. Mar 6, 2019 #3
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    There are slightly cheaper solutions out there but we are only taking literally a $15 or $20 difference that puts this drive in the same arena as the Samsung 970 Pro. This drive beats the 970 Pro in 5 of the 8 tests as you can see .... outstanding value and performance.

    I'm VERY tempted to pick another on up. They were out of stock at my local store for awhile.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 6, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 6, 2019
    #3
  4. Mar 6, 2019 #4
    Bankie

    Bankie [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,605
    Joined:
    Jul 27, 2004
    Already sold out at my store and it's not even open yet today...
     
    Bankie, Mar 6, 2019
    Bankie, Mar 6, 2019
    #4
  5. Mar 6, 2019 #5
    /dev/null

    /dev/null [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    14,336
    Joined:
    Mar 31, 2001
    0 in Chicago. 1 in Westmont. I think I'm gonna wait until availability gets better...
     
    /dev/null, Mar 6, 2019
    /dev/null, Mar 6, 2019
    #5
  6. Mar 6, 2019 #6
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    Well I have 5 more m.2 slots to populate on three different boards. So, might be a contender
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 6, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 6, 2019
    #6
  7. Mar 6, 2019 #7
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,542
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2013
    Who is the OEM of these? I know this are the in house brand for Micro center but who makes them? Seems like a great drive for the price.
     
    vegeta535, Mar 6, 2019
    vegeta535, Mar 6, 2019
    #7
  8. Mar 7, 2019 #8
    ReTiCuLeX

    ReTiCuLeX Gawd

    Messages:
    870
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2002
    Going to pick one up tomorrow Thanks man.
     
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    #8
  9. Mar 7, 2019 #9
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    Good question. These new Phison E12 controllers just came to my attention around a week ago and since then I've been doing my research. I was wondering the same thing. They do come from the same factory as the pictures look identical on 2 of the other SSD's besides this Inland 1TB NVMe Premium.

    There are a handful of these Phison E12 controller based SSD's on the market now, all of them are however out of stock to my knowledge. And even if they were in stock, they are too expensive IMHO. Only the Inland 1TB NVMe Premium seems to be priced amazingly well ... $144 honestly seems like a possible place holder price. I just don't know. Inland is also considered a value oriented budget brand so the price could remain unchanged and could even possibly adjust down if the product follows the current trend.

    Here are some links to other Phison E12 based SSD's.

    I should also note, that Phison is currently working on new firmwares to fine tune these drives even further. I've read that they have released 4 firmwares in quick succession going back the last few months with: v9, 10, 11 and now 12.1

    One last interesting bit of news, since these are OEM drives, I've read that firmware update tools work from one manufacturer to the other. I'll try and provide some links maybe tonight or tomorrow in an edit.

    https://www.amazon.com/CORSAIR-FORCE-MP510-960GB-Storage/dp/B07HR78FQ5
    https://www.anandtech.com/show/12925/patriot-readies-viper-ssds-with-phison-e12-and-s12
    https://www.amazon.com/MyDigitalSSD-80mm-2280-S3-M-Express-960GB/dp/B07GZ1LP9T
    https://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod...ink2&cjevent=83fd45763d6c11e9801201220a24060c
     
    Last edited: Mar 7, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    #9
  10. Mar 7, 2019 #10
    ReTiCuLeX

    ReTiCuLeX Gawd

    Messages:
    870
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2002
    Question. Did you do these tests out of the box or with the drive populated? Just put it in, it's 300gb full and I'm only getting half the speeds you get. Not bad still.
     
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    #10
  11. Mar 7, 2019 #11
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Messages:
    29,201
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2000
    But are they reliable?

    I've had many brands of SSD's over the years, and I've pretty much concluded that there are only two brands I trust Intel and Samsung.

    Everything else, I don't care how cheap it gets, or how high performance numbers it puts out. If it's not either Intel or Samsung, i'm not buying.

    I've lost too much data with other brand SSD's over the years.
     
    Zarathustra[H], Mar 7, 2019
    Zarathustra[H], Mar 7, 2019
    #11
    MooCow, Exercate, SamirD and 4 others like this.
  12. Mar 7, 2019 #12
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,829
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Big question is whether these are Toshiba TLC, or QLC. Pricing would suggest QLC, but if TLC then its a steal.
     
    Last edited: Mar 7, 2019
    odditory, Mar 7, 2019
    odditory, Mar 7, 2019
    #12
  13. Mar 7, 2019 #13
    ReTiCuLeX

    ReTiCuLeX Gawd

    Messages:
    870
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2002
    Looks like 3D TLC from the andantech article that was linked in thread start.
     
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 7, 2019
    #13
  14. Mar 7, 2019 #14
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    TLC, and with this new Phison E12 controller and the constant firmware updates they are pushing, this is without a doubt the best 1TB NVMe on the market. It beats the Samsung 970 pro in half the speed tests and for only $144, are you kidding me?

    I'm gonna re-bench mine now since I moved it to a different slot and reinstalled Windows 10. See if that makes a different.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    #14
  15. Mar 7, 2019 #15
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    Too lazy to put an image up but just re-benched, got 3458 / 3018 seq read / write, other numbers didn't look bad either.

    Def one hell of an SSD for the $144.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    #15
    IdiotInCharge likes this.
  16. Mar 7, 2019 #16
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004

    Some people actually do associate the higher cost of goods with quality. I don't, but many do. And I understand that. In a lot of cases, it's true.

    However, I would like to present a different logic, perspective.

    Also, knowledge is king. The more you know and understand about a product from the facade ( pretty packaging and marketing ) to the behind the scenes ( chips, specifications, manufacturing process, etc ) the better off you will be.

    I would encourage anyone here to dig deeper so that they can gain a more robust knowledge of their surrounding "tech landscape" rather than counting on past experiences, hear say, word of mouth, commercials and marketing, etc. Always maintain an open mind and a thirst for knowledge.

    These SSD's use a very basic ISO certified ( ISO certification certifies that a management system, manufacturing process, service, or documentation procedure has all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance ) multi-layered board, but high quality nonetheless. This particular product is made in Taiwan and carries a 3 year warranty. The chips are the Phison E12 controller, along with Hynix and Toshiba memory chips along with a few other bits and pieces. There is nothing cheap about this SSD. This SSD is manufactured and sold to various companies who then repackage and brand it as a new product. Some companies even offer in-house firmware tools that I am almost sure are 'repackaged' software tools from other companies as well, maybe even open source, I don't know for sure.

    The price and especially the numbers speak for themselves. They are in one word, amazing.

    Intel and Samsung are absolutely not the only game in town. The PC industry along with various other markets is a massive multi-billion a year business. All these companies are working tirelessly day and night for your hard earned money. They WANT to sell you product. They want you as a customer.

    The evolution of PC hardware / components in general dictates almost a mandatory increase in power savings, quality, performance and durability year to year. This is the norm. What might have failed you in the past, say 3 or 5 years ago will absolutely not be true today.

    I think it would be very bad form to think no one else out there is any better than what you are currently using ( brand wise ) I warm people all the time on here, do not fall victim by being "brand" oriented. This is a very costly mistake in terms of everything you can lose. It's a guarantee. You can lose time, money, performance and various new features. I mean, losing time and money are HUGE considerations which I am sure all of you would agree.

    I've been building PC's since the very early 90's. I make a living to this day doing the same thing. I can almost guarantee that I've had in my possession more SSD's than just about anymore here. At least 250 to 300+ SSD's over the past decade. What has failed in that time? A handful of very early 60Gb and 120GB ssd's that I can count on 2 hands. I don't know the circumstances of how or why you or others have lost data but I can tell you it's a very uncommon occurrence. But it does happen. And that's another thing, don't let fear rule you.

    I would encourage people to use common sense and logic and to be very mindful of their money. Part of that common sense is having realistic "expectations"

    it's very unlikely that this 1TB NVMe @ $144 is going to fail you. If it does, there is a 3 year warranty. The numbers are as good and better than a Samsung 970 Pro. Never ever think that who is on top today will be on top tomorrow. This product proves that.

    And if you can get out of your branding comfort zone you could very well save a lot of money. You do that a few times and that 3rd or 4th SSD you buy would be completely and totally "free" to you factoring in the money you've saved.

    For me personally, this is the hottest deal yet for 2019. You just can't beat it.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 7, 2019
    #16
    oopspowsurprise, Manny Calavera, Space_Ranger and 2 others like this.
  17. Mar 7, 2019 #17
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,617
    Joined:
    May 24, 2012
    The only bad thing about this deal is i don't live near any of the 25 microcenters.:(
     
    Jim Kim, Mar 7, 2019
    Jim Kim, Mar 7, 2019
    #17
    Brian_B, Sicario and Slash3 like this.
  18. Mar 7, 2019 #18
    Zarathustra[H]

    Zarathustra[H] Official Forum Curmudgeon

    Messages:
    29,201
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2000

    In the consumer and commercial markets ISO based management systems do not guarantee quality or reliability. I know. I work in quality. In fact, outside of regulated industries like pharmaceuticals and medical devices (where ISO 134485, 14971 and 21 CFR Parts 11, 210, 211 and 820 are both more stringent and more strongly enforced means the QMS actually means something). For consumer and commercial goods where ISO 9001 applies, it is a complete and utter joke. The notified bodies do very light audits, and most companies do stuff off the books anbd violate their own procedures when no one is looking. A toddler could create an ISO 9001 compliant quality management system (and still produce utter shit). It means absolutely nothing.

    It is not the cost of Intel or Samsung drives that implies quality. It is the brand history. I have had many lesser brand SSD's fail on me. I have also used a large quantity (20+) of Intel and Samsung drives without ever having one fail.

    This noname Inland brand, I have never heard of, and thus I trust nothing they do until they too have ha flawless reputation in the market over several years. Let's check back in 2024. Maybe if I have heard enough things about them then, they will have built some trust, but considering I am not yet comfortable enough with SSD's from WD, Corsair, or Sandisk, I'm going to guess that no, probably not.

    Have a long bulletproof history or go home.
     
    Zarathustra[H], Mar 7, 2019
    Zarathustra[H], Mar 7, 2019
    #18
    Exercate, SamirD, IdiotInCharge and 4 others like this.
  19. Mar 7, 2019 #19
    DTN107

    DTN107 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,789
    Joined:
    Jun 30, 2008
    Are there nand chips on both side of the PCB or is it single sided?

    The EK m.2 heatsink is only compatible with single-sided m.2 ssds.
     
    DTN107, Mar 7, 2019
    DTN107, Mar 7, 2019
    #19
  20. Mar 7, 2019 #20
    Joust

    Joust 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,084
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2017
    Right, so.

    We need a hookup to get stuff from microcenter for us. Cause like 80% of us don't live near one.
     
    Joust, Mar 7, 2019
    Joust, Mar 7, 2019
    #20
    Manny Calavera, w35t and Slash3 like this.
  21. Mar 7, 2019 #21
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    I am visiting one this Sat. Wouldn't be the first time I grabbed stuff for fellow peoples. Dunno what they will have in stock at the Kansas City store
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 7, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 7, 2019
    #21
  22. Mar 8, 2019 #22
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    Inland had absolutely nothing to do with this drive other than buying them in bulk and putting them into packages, a bit of marketing if you want to call it that.

    And higher-end manufactures would totally disagree with you on cost factoring into brand recondition. It has everything to do with a brands perception.

    Also, this SSD is identical to the Corsair Force 510 other than the initial bios provisioning / HWID string. Many of these drives are OEM. I think Patriot is working on an RGB board that with use the new Phison E12 controller but it could also be coming from this same Taiwanese factory. That's the next big thing in SSD's, we are about to see RGB from many different brands this year on these M.2's

    Intel and Samsung are great drives, however, overpriced imho. And again, with billions of dollars out there for any number of companies to grab, are not going to remain the best at what they do forever. I have a Samsung 512GB NVMe 970 Pro and my new ( no brand Inland 1TB NVMe Premium SSD ) beats that drive now in 50% of the speed tests. And for $144, that's pretty damn remarkable considering the Samsung 1TB 970 Pro would cost you at the very least $350+ dollars. This is what I am talking about brand loyalty costing you both time, money and performance. Don't do it.

    I've had a few Cosrair SSD's fail me. But this is not so much the brands fault as it is just the early days of the memory chips that were used.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    #22
  23. Mar 8, 2019 #23
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    As of wed night, 2 days ago, they had 1 in stock. I seriously considered going and getting it but I already have 3 1/2 TB of solid state storage in my PC so it would be pointless. I think at the end of 2019 and definately into 2020 we we finally see very fast 2GB NVMe's in the $150 range. It's only a matter of time.

    I remember spending $189 dollars for a 80MB Quantum Fireball back in the late 90's which I still own and still works.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    #23
  24. Mar 8, 2019 #24
    SixFootDuo

    SixFootDuo [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,553
    Joined:
    Oct 5, 2004
    I know right. I'm very thankful we have one. They are a great alternative to Newegg and Amazon. I think Amazon beats out Newegg these days.
     
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    SixFootDuo, Mar 8, 2019
    #24
  25. Mar 8, 2019 #25
    gigatexal

    gigatexal [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,279
    Joined:
    Jun 22, 2004
    Not living stateside and then not close to a micro center suuuucks. I only sit here and watch with envy
     
    gigatexal, Mar 8, 2019
    gigatexal, Mar 8, 2019
    #25
    Slash3 likes this.
  26. Mar 8, 2019 #26
    vegeta535

    vegeta535 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,542
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2013
    Hell no. Amazon process are roughly the same as NE and Amazon search sucks. Honestly they both suck since the flood of crappybut3rd party sellers on both sites. Ever since NE started collecting tax here in MD micro center has been the go to place to buy components tho.
     
    Last edited: Mar 8, 2019
    vegeta535, Mar 8, 2019
    vegeta535, Mar 8, 2019
    #26
    Deleted member 184142 likes this.
  27. Mar 8, 2019 #27
    Deleted member 184142

    Deleted member 184142 Guest

    What do you mean? That item with 2,000+ 4.5 star reviews should be on the 5th page, and the one with 10 fake 5 star reviews without a doubt deserves to be the first result. :banghead:
     
    Deleted member 184142, Mar 8, 2019
    Deleted member 184142, Mar 8, 2019
    #27
    AnIgnorantPerson and vegeta535 like this.
  28. Mar 8, 2019 #28
    yadnom

    yadnom Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    352
    Joined:
    Oct 27, 2006

    I'm fairly certain, but can you confirm that this is a double sided drive? Unless I missed a pic somewhere, all the pictures just show one side. I want to upgrade the drive in my laptop, but it only accepts single sided drives.
     
    yadnom, Mar 8, 2019
    yadnom, Mar 8, 2019
    #28
  29. Mar 8, 2019 #29
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    There was one left at the Kansas City MC.
    Bitch is mine.....
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 8, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 8, 2019
    #29
    Joust and Jim Kim like this.
  30. Mar 8, 2019 #30
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,829
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Yes it is double sided - 4 x Toshiba 256GB NAND modules, 2 on each side, and a couple hynix DRAM modules 1 per side.
     
    odditory, Mar 8, 2019
    odditory, Mar 8, 2019
    #30
  31. Mar 8, 2019 #31
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    All right SixFootDou. If it doesn't perform like you say, I'm leaving a bad Yelp review....
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 8, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 8, 2019
    #31
  32. Mar 8, 2019 #32
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,427
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2008
    I’m considering picking one up tonight... hmmm
     
    jmilcher, Mar 8, 2019
    jmilcher, Mar 8, 2019
    #32
  33. Mar 8, 2019 #33
    Joust

    Joust 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,084
    Joined:
    Nov 30, 2017
    I'll have to wait to get some. Eventually Newegg or Amazon or eBay will provide.
     
    Joust, Mar 8, 2019
    Joust, Mar 8, 2019
    #33
  34. Mar 8, 2019 #34
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,165
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2003
    I'd grab one locally but I'm not driving 30 mins for just that when I dont need it.

    If I was to buy a evga 2080 ultra ftw3 and new mb and 9900k.. then I'd pick it all up tonight lol
     
    eclypse, Mar 8, 2019
    eclypse, Mar 8, 2019
    #34
  35. Mar 8, 2019 #35
    groebuck

    groebuck 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,467
    Joined:
    Mar 9, 2000
    Picked one up tonight for my threadripper build! :)
     
    groebuck, Mar 8, 2019
    groebuck, Mar 8, 2019
    #35
  36. Mar 9, 2019 #36
    DogsofJune

    DogsofJune 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,244
    Joined:
    Nov 7, 2008
    Got mine you portly pukes!!

    IMG_20190309_150257.jpg
     
    DogsofJune, Mar 9, 2019
    DogsofJune, Mar 9, 2019
    #36
    SJetski71 likes this.
  37. Mar 9, 2019 #37
    Furious_Styles

    Furious_Styles [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,500
    Joined:
    Jan 16, 2013
    Ultimate gaming solution!! When I do get one of these NVME drives it will be nice to see they won't cost near as much as they used to. These things are even overkill for the vast majority of games.
     
    Furious_Styles, Mar 9, 2019
    Furious_Styles, Mar 9, 2019
    #37
  38. Mar 9, 2019 #38
    ReTiCuLeX

    ReTiCuLeX Gawd

    Messages:
    870
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2002
    Can someone bench this again please ? My 960 pro 512 is doing 3k/2k read write with 80gigs free while this hits 1700/1500 with only 300gigs on it.

    Thx in advance.
     
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 9, 2019
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 9, 2019
    #38
  39. Mar 9, 2019 #39
    Jim Kim

    Jim Kim 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,617
    Joined:
    May 24, 2012
    What are your system specs including cpu, gpu, ram, os etc.

    What mb do you have and what components are occupying which ports and/or slots.

    What else was running when you did the benchmark, when was the last time you restarted your computer.
     
    Jim Kim, Mar 9, 2019
    Jim Kim, Mar 9, 2019
    #39
  40. Mar 9, 2019 #40
    ReTiCuLeX

    ReTiCuLeX Gawd

    Messages:
    870
    Joined:
    Oct 31, 2002
    Thanks for the reply. Windows 10 pro build 1803,Cpu 1800x@4ghz, asus crosshair vi herolatest bios, 32gb ddr4 3000, slot1 pcie16x3.0 has 2080 ti, running at 8x 3.0,asus hyper kit m2 ssd adapter 970pro 512gb in slot 3 @4x 3.0pcie. M.2 onboard slot had the inland hdd but now has 960pro. I read the mobo manual all is correct. Only the inland gets half the bandwidth not the samsungs which is odd. I restarted a bunch of times cause i had to swap m.2 ssds.
     
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 9, 2019
    ReTiCuLeX, Mar 9, 2019
    #40
Page 1 of 39