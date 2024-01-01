Cold boot intermittently takes a full minute to post

TwistedMetalGear
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2005
- Messages
- 2,184
Hi all. I built a new system recently and noticed that it sometimes takes a full minute to post during a cold boot. During this time, I have no video signal and the "GEFORCE RTX" LED on my video card is off. After a minute, the LED finally turns on and it posts.
It's intermittent. Sometimes it posts fairly quickly and other times it's a full minute.
BIOS has been updated to latest. Only change I made was enabling the EXPO profile.
Any ideas?
Specs:
ASRock B650E Taichi Lite
Ryzen 7800X3D
G.SKILL Flare X5 CL30-38-38-96
RTX 4090 FE
It's intermittent. Sometimes it posts fairly quickly and other times it's a full minute.
BIOS has been updated to latest. Only change I made was enabling the EXPO profile.
Any ideas?
Specs:
ASRock B650E Taichi Lite
Ryzen 7800X3D
G.SKILL Flare X5 CL30-38-38-96
RTX 4090 FE