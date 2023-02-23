Coinbase launches blockchain Base to help developers build dApps on-chain

erek
Rapid dev of Dapps
"Coinbase’s goal with Base is to also provide the foundation for developers and users to enable folks coming in, Pollak said. “That’s going to require us making Base as cheap as possible, as secure as possible and as decentralized as possible because that decentralization is a key aspect to enable the openness of the ecosystem.”
The chain will be integrated across Coinbase’s exchange, wallet, NFT marketplace and developer products, and plans to be interoperable with other blockchains in the ecosystem beyond Ethereum, Pollak shared. Base has had conversations with teams building Solana, Avalanche, Polygon and others to work on that vision, Pollak added.
Base is also launching an ecosystem fund in partnership with Coinbase Ventures to make mainly pre-seed investments in builders developing on Base across the crypto ecosystem, Pollak said. “We don’t want to just focus on financial tools, NFTs or gaming; we want it to be welcome to everyone.”"
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2023/02/23/c...base-to-help-developers-build-dapps-on-chain/
