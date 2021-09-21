Coffee Lake in old LGA 1151 (H4) socket

I have a handful of HP EliteDesk 800 G3 w/ Motherboard 906309-001, LGA 1511. Stock with Skylake i5 6500T. I was able to get one to boot with an i7 6700 (also Skylake) but not an i7 8700 (Coffee Lake). Bios beeps 3 short 5 long. (interwebs mention 4 long but no 5) I know that intel redid socket 1151 for the newer Coffee Lake 6/8 core procs - but interwebs also said new 1511 was redone to support intel Optane memory. The bios DOES mention Optane memory. Are 2nd revision LGA1151 ever at all backward compatible with previous generations?



Also interestingly had to use a 90w power brick for the 6700 vs 65w (65w TDP chip vs 35w I guess)



I have only the one spare 6700, but lots of 8700's and so far no way to use them...



Thanks!