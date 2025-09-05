  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Coffee Anyone? MoccaMaster 53944 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker, Candy Apple Red, 40 ounce, 1.25l

D

Dave65

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
808
I know this isn't tech but I thought id put it here, didn't see any policy against it?

Anyway I bought this on a whim, but I am still drawn back to using my tried and true V60 or my Switch. I just don't use it.. It was new in July, have run 2 full pots thru it and one half pot.. Asking $245 for it, comes with everything including all paperwork and box.

Will post pics when I get home from work..

HEAT: https://www.heatware.com/u/23950 CONUSA/PAYPAL You cover FEE if G&S.
 
