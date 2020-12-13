Codemasters Might Be Actually Acquired by EA Instead of Take-Two, According to a New Report

"We are exceedingly pleased to announce this recommended transaction with the board of Codemasters.
Codemasters has a renowned history of creating some of our industry's most beloved and commercially successful racing franchises, and we believe that their offerings will be highly complementary to our sports portfolio and enhance further our organization's long-term growth.
Moreover, we look forward to welcoming Codemasters' senior management and development teams into our Take-Two family, and sharing in our vision to deliver the highest quality entertainment experiences and aim to be the most innovative, creative and efficient company in our industry.
The actual offer made by Take-Two was 485 pence per share. However, Sky News believes EA's offer could be much higher, rewarding Codemasters and its shareholders for more than its current stock price (534 pence as of last Friday). Stay tuned for more on this potentially big power move in the games industry."

https://news.sky.com/story/games-gi...atecrashes-725m-codemasters-takeover-12160582
 
Take-Two buying them would be bad, EA buying them would be even worse. T2 will at least keep Codemasters around and let them do their things, EA will kill them and probably turn them into a studio to pump out NFS games until they're dead like they did to Criterion.
 
Outside of racing games what does Codemasters even do these days? Not really a fan of the various racing games although I tried some NFS & Dirt games, never really got into them. But it is nice to have two different takes on the genre. Yes, I know NFS ranges from arcade to more sim like depending on the sub series but my point still stands. I can't see EA keeping the DIRT series going when they have NFS.
 
