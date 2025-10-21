Code Violet

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 51,065
PS5 exclusive survival horror inspired by Dino Crisis, out December 12.
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rb5CLoAEaII
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8v6JDlXiTy8
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SvOdhv8tel8
Release date trailer says November, but it was delayed.
No PC version because devs said they don't want people modding the game.
And yet the player character looks like this:
I thought nipples were verboten in this day and age.
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rb5CLoAEaII
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8v6JDlXiTy8
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SvOdhv8tel8
Release date trailer says November, but it was delayed.
No PC version because devs said they don't want people modding the game.
And yet the player character looks like this:
I thought nipples were verboten in this day and age.