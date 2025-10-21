  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Code Violet

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
51,065
PS5 exclusive survival horror inspired by Dino Crisis, out December 12.


View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=rb5CLoAEaII


View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=8v6JDlXiTy8


View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SvOdhv8tel8

Release date trailer says November, but it was delayed.

1000005290.jpg


No PC version because devs said they don't want people modding the game.

1000005292.jpg


And yet the player character looks like this:

1000005294.jpg

1000005296.jpg


I thought nipples were verboten in this day and age.
 
