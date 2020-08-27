COD: Modern Warfare (2019) is the first multiplayer shooter i've played in 16 years. Just some thoughts...

* I die too fast. Now obviously most will chalk this up to me just being bad and essentially an amateur, but I went back into Counter Strike Source again today for nostalgia's sake and going back to Modern Warfare the map design is just lacking it seems. It's feels as though as graphics and capabilities of technology have grown the games have become too complex. I am not sure if it's a focus too much in MW's case that they focus on realism in their MP, but although I am able to respawn fairly quickly it really does feel as though after watching many many "kill cams" that dying is way too quick in MW. There is almost no strategy involved in shooting others because one bullet depending on the gun will kill you. The most annoying are the sniper rifles and the precision rifles. They are one shot one kill regardless of where I am hit.

Hit-boxes seem way off. I could have sworn i've seen myself get killed by "headshots" where the enemy reticule was nowhere near my head, and I also feel as though I get killed alot even when running around corners. What I mean is that if I am watching a kill-cam and I am running perpendicular to the person shooting me and I happen to run behind a wall the final bullet that supposedly kills me seems as thought it doesn't even hit me. It's like there is a hitboxes that follows me a couple pixels behind my character model if that makes sense.







The stun effect takes what feels like hours to dissipate and after playing a shit ton of matches over the past week or two it always seems like it affects me differently than others in amount of time or amount of control of rifle during affect. However that is likely just to my not being used to the way it works.

The maps are setup to be campers' paradises. Now camping of course is a viable strategy but it personally disgusts me b/c it's a cowardly and imo a un-fun way of playing. I have always played aggressive and in a leader role. The maps I have noticed seem to REALLY REALLY favor camping to a insane degree where I would say out of every 5 rounds I am in 2 or 3 that are essentially the other team camps and my team just runs into their mounted bullets and it's frustrating as hell.







The last one i'll list I can think of off the top of my head is how insanely hard it is to actually see enemies. Now i've Googled this problem and i'm not the only one who thinks this. Other players are just hard to see. Between the shadows, camo, and darkness of these maps there is just not enough queues to show me that who I am looking at is a enemy. Countless times i've been face-to-face with another player and it turned out they're an enemy. No red player name popped up, nothing. I played CS:S for a couple rounds before writing this and I can't explain why it's so much easier to figure out who is who. CS:S's level design is just brilliant... brightly lit, appropriately distinguishable friends and foes... I have modified brightness levels, and graphics settings, and done everything I can to see people better but people see me and destroy me with a hail of bullets so quickly that I watch the kill-cams and I have said out-loud a bunch of times "how the hell did that person see me?" I am squinting my eyes at my screen and I just can't figure it out.

So this may be kind of a long post but this is more of a story/gripe I wanted to share who play the same game and maybe this post is geared more towards people who are closer to my age (33).So as my title says this is the first multiplayer game in a very very long time. I joined the Counter Strike Source beta in August of 2004 and from the moment I did I was hooked. I was never a CS 1.6 fan b/c it was slightly before my time of interest in the series, but I really enjoyed CS:S. I was 18 back in 2004 and all I did was hate high school and play videogames at home. I saved my money and bought a Nvidia 6800 GT for a HP computer my parents had bought me at the time with the latest Athlon 64 Processor, and that was my first "semi-custom PC at the time. Anyway so I played CS:S so much that I got really really good. All I did was play de_dust over and over and over again. I don't know how it started but I ended up in a clan as a server admin and I was the one who collected funds from the other server contributors who were also admins for our server. We played competitively and we had a lot of fun, and those times were some of my favorite times ever in gaming in my life. I was friends with guys who i've never talked to before for a very long time and I never talked with any of them over the phone or anything. We always just wrote in in-game chat in CS and I think AOL Instant Messenger. I don't remember how long it lasted, but one-by-one people were leaving or weren't sending me money anymore to keep the server going so it ended and I never played a multiplayer shooter against other people again.My gaming history since then has been almost entirely been about playing games only with "campaigns." Mainly single-player games like FPSs like Half Life or whatever, but I've also bought every COD over the years to play the campaigns but never cared for the MP at all. Never even thought about it. So fast forward to Modern Warfare and I had bought it went it had gone on sale for PC a while ago so I can play the campaign which I really really enjoyed and forgot about it. A buddy of mine from a different state when I went to visit him a couple months ago told me about Warzone and at first I told him I didn't care, but he convinced me to play it with him. I really sucked at first especially playing on Xbox b/c FPS games for me feel at home on PC, but then I found out Warzone is cross-platform so I thought great... So we played Warzone for a while and then the times my friends were available to play reduced and so I didn't play much anymore.One day I was looking up something related to Warzone and because I sucked so bad I wanted to watch some videos of people playing it if I could get any inspiration to better understand the game and the mechanics of it's shooting So recently I tuned into something interesting online called Twitch. Yes I know it's not new and yes i've known about it but I always thought the idea of watching other people play videogames was REALLY stupid because my thought process was "If I want to play a game i'm interested in i'll just buy it myself. Why should I watch other people have fun playing a game. It's silly." So anyway I started watching a dude by the name of Symphuny a young guy in his 20s who is really good at Warzone and i'm watching and trying to learn and I remember while watching that COD has a regular multiplayer mode so I fire that up and I love it. It ignites the competitive flame in me again from the high school days, and so I setup my own Twitch and I even open a Twitter which I never used before just so I can get into streaming my game for fun and have a history of how I improve over the life of the game. So I am really excited so start playing Multiplayer, but I soon find myself getting really angry. This is quite surprising because i've never played games so seriously to the point that I am getting really angry. I've been playing the MP a couple hours each day for the past week or more trying to get better and better, but there are just things that either are just off about certain things about the game or the alternative is that I am really just that bad because obviously there are professionals out there who are really great and make tons of money playing the game. However I can't help but think that even something that has flaws can be learned and worked around in order to master something. Jimi Hendrix being a lefty played a right-handed guitar his whole life because that's what he learned on at a young age and didn't have access to a left guitar.So anyway perhaps someone who has gotten this far in my post can answer me some concerns of mine i've listed below in the hopes that i'm not as terrible as I think. I don't know all the ins and outs of the maps yet, and obviously when I played CS:S back in the day I mastered 3 maps in total mainly dust, dust 2, and office. This game I am still learning and trying to learn the maps, and it would be cool if I could setup online matches where I only play Team Deathmatch on one map so I can learn it really well instead of going on a rotation that makes it take longer to learn. In any case a couple things i've noticed about this game....So again I knew this would be long, but whatever I just wanted to write this because it's exciting to be involved in a game competitively again and I wanted to air some thoughts of mine out there to a community that plays the same game to gauge thoughts about what i've written here. I haven't gotten to the point where I want to stop playing because at this point I can't decided if I am really as bad as I am or maybe this isn't the game for me to be expanding on my competitive spirit, but I want to keep experimenting with the game and try to get better so hopefully I can one day join a group of people who like to play the game too and we can chat and improve.