CoD community goes crazy over Modern Warfare’s new “Tiger King” skin

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,679
Fortnite might also be getting a Tiger King skin. Any of you investing in these skins?
"Additionally, the real John Finlay doesn’t look like he did on the show anymore. In a newly premiered episode of The Tiger King Aftershow, it’s revealed that he underwent a massive dental transformation.
With new teeth and a smile to boot, he doesn’t look anything like his Yegor counterpart.
Still for fans of Tiger King and Call of Duty, you could always imagine like you’re playing as a character who once married Joe Exotic."
https://www.dexerto.com/call-of-dut...r-modern-warfares-new-tiger-king-skin-1353095
