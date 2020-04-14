CoD community goes crazy over Modern Warfare’s new “Tiger King” skin

Fortnite might also be getting a Tiger King skin. Any of you investing in these skins?

"Additionally, the real John Finlay doesn’t look like he did on the show anymore. In a newly premiered episode of The Tiger King Aftershow, it’s revealed that he underwent a massive dental transformation.
With new teeth and a smile to boot, he doesn’t look anything like his Yegor counterpart.

Still for fans of Tiger King and Call of Duty, you could always imagine like you’re playing as a character who once married Joe Exotic."

https://www.dexerto.com/call-of-dut...r-modern-warfares-new-tiger-king-skin-1353095
 
Lol.

This is why I no longer play multiplayer games.

Some, very few games get the skins right. They need to be thematic, realistic and not detract from the environment of the game.

I mean, for a goofy game like Fortnite, who the hell cares.

I just don't want to play semi-realistic games where soldiers run in wielding red guns with flame patterns and a huge sombrero.

I mean, I personally think it is stupid to spend real money on a characters clothing and items, but that's just me.

It wouldn't bother me much if other players do as long as the available items in game were thematic to the overall ambiance of the title (or if there was an option to turn off character customizations so they don't display on your end)
 
