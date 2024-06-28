Cobalt Core - Slay the Spire meets FTL

MavericK
Zero Cool
- Joined
Sep 2, 2004
- Messages
- 31,964
I haven't seen this title get discussed much, but I've really been enjoying it. It's a roguelike turn-based card game, but with positioning elements as well. I normally don't like turn-based games OR roguelikes, but for whatever reason this one really has me hooked. I think it's because the positioning aspect makes for some really interesting chess-like play, and as far as roguelikes go I haven't found it to be insanely punishing. I've been able to complete runs fairly often and it feels satisfying rather than frustrating most of the time.
If it sounds like your jam, give it a look. Perfect Steam Deck game as well, and it's on sale currently.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2179850/Cobalt_Core/
