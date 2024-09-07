Coalition Formed to Accelerate the Use of Glass Substrates for Advanced Chips and Chiplets

erek
"The glass substrate process involves glass metallization, the subsequent ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) lamination, and final substrate cutting. Key steps in glass metallization include TGV (Through-Glass Via), wet etching, AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), sputtering, and plating. These glass substrates measure 515×510 mm, representing a new process in semiconductor and substrate manufacturing.
The critical aspect of glass substrate technology is the first step—glass laser modification (TGV). Although introduced over a decade ago, its speed had not met mass production requirements, achieving only 10 to 50 vias per second, limiting the market impact of glass substrates. E&R Engineering Corp has been working with a North American IDM customer for the past five years to develop glass laser modification TGV technology. Last year, the process passed validation, with E&R mastering key technology, now achieving up to 8,000 vias per second for fixed patterns (matrix layouts) or 600 to 1,000 vias per second for customized patterns (random layouts), with an accuracy of +/- 5 μm, meeting the 3 sigma standard. This breakthrough has finally enabled glass substrates to reach mass production."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/326369/...ss-substrates-for-advanced-chips-and-chiplets
