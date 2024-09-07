  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Coalition Formed to Accelerate the Use of Glass Substrates for Advanced Chips and Chiplets

"The glass substrate process involves glass metallization, the subsequent ABF (Ajinomoto Build-up Film) lamination, and final substrate cutting. Key steps in glass metallization include TGV (Through-Glass Via), wet etching, AOI (Automated Optical Inspection), sputtering, and plating. These glass substrates measure 515×510 mm, representing a new process in semiconductor and substrate manufacturing.

The critical aspect of glass substrate technology is the first step—glass laser modification (TGV). Although introduced over a decade ago, its speed had not met mass production requirements, achieving only 10 to 50 vias per second, limiting the market impact of glass substrates. E&R Engineering Corp has been working with a North American IDM customer for the past five years to develop glass laser modification TGV technology. Last year, the process passed validation, with E&R mastering key technology, now achieving up to 8,000 vias per second for fixed patterns (matrix layouts) or 600 to 1,000 vias per second for customized patterns (random layouts), with an accuracy of +/- 5 μm, meeting the 3 sigma standard. This breakthrough has finally enabled glass substrates to reach mass production."

1725739787161.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/326369/...ss-substrates-for-advanced-chips-and-chiplets
 
Apple is currently co-developing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) with Broadcom. Broadcom is already actively pursuing glass substrates to the point of testing prototypes. Attention is now focused on whether Apple will adopt glass substrates for its ASICs.

An industry source commented, “Since Broadcom, which is pushing glass substrate adoption, develops ASIC chips for many Big Tech companies, the base of glass substrate use could expand significantly.”


https://x.com/Jukanlosreve/status/1972522584785949113
 
