Co-worker is asking me what's the best way to copy files from a work computer?

Circumnavigate

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 26, 2009
Messages
235
Hey my co-workers told me that they copy files to drop box from the work computer and that's how they get around the security measures installed by IT.

Does this sound like a good way for him to copy the files without triggering some sort of windows file transfer security the employer put in place?

I was telling him I thought he would be better off unplugging the ethernet cable from the computer, booting into a Linux flash drive and copying the files to a USB.

What do you guys think?
 
Don't help your coworkers evade IT policy, unless you want to get fired when they do.
 
