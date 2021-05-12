Co. that makes wooden mechancial keyboard, is the keys + electronics in-house or is there a great OEM keyboard co.?

so these brands, I never heard of.Likewise, there are a few teenager at Etsy that also hand made wooden mechancial keyboard.So for these co. and people, do they sub-contract a mechancial keyboard co. that makes the electronics and the keys, and they just make the wooden frame and put it together?if so, who makes high quality keys and the corresponding electronics?Also, among all the major brands of mechancial keyboard w/ back lit, in which that all seems to carry 2 yr. warranty, are they all about the same? do all these co. make the entire keyboard in-house? Or is the keycaps and the electronics make by some OEM co.? if so, is there any names of these co.?